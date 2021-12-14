Spectacle Strategy, in partnership with Fifth Season, received two gold medals at the 2021 Transform North America Awards, including Best Creative Strategy Overall.

SPECTACLE WINS GOLD AT THE 2021 TRANSFORM AWARDS Spectacle Strategy, in partnership with Fifth Season, received two gold medals at the 2021 Transform North America Awards, including Best Creative Strategy Overall.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacle, a branding agency specializing in purpose-led, profit-enabled companies from start-ups to Fortune 100s, has been awarded Gold in "Best Creative Strategy" Overall, and Gold in "Best Visual Identity in the Farming and Agriculture Sector" by Transform Awards North America 2021 for their work with Fifth Season.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectacle Strategy)

Spectacle Strategy received two gold medals for work with Fifth Season at the 2021 Transform North America Awards.

Transform Awards, focusing on brand development, reputation management and rebranding, has recognized Spectacle for their work with Fifth Season carving out a new space of joy and delight in the otherwise tired leafy greens and produce category. Spectacle joined a shortlist of globally recognized agencies, including Landor & Fitch and Pearlfisher, as this year's honorees.

The two gold awards honored Spectacle's role in evolving Fifth Season's brand at a critical inflection point, from commodity products to ready-to-eat meal kits.

Shortly after the startup "turned on" the world's first fully automated 25,000-sq.-ft. vertical farm in a former steel mill in Pittsburgh, Pa. in February of 2020, COVID-19 wreaked havoc. With virtually no brand awareness, Fifth Season needed to pivot to prove the company's viability amid distribution uncertainty and supply chain disruption. Spectacle helped launch a line of Salad Kits for the brand, working in lockstep with internal teams to create a multi-channel strategy that included direct-to-consumer e-commerce.



"Building a brand in the produce category is hard because for most consumers, buying salads is simply not exciting," said Grant Vandenbussche, Chief Category Officer at Fifth Season. "We set out to refresh the category and reinject a sense of joy and delight in the salad experience. We've worked closely with Spectacle for the past two years and they've been instrumental in our strategic growth. We're very proud to accept this award alongside them."

Added Spectacle Founder & CEO, Michael Filippi, "We pride ourselves on being an agency that punches above our weight and enabling our clients to do the same. It's an honor to win this award and be recognized alongside agencies we respect and admire."

Spectacle continues to work with Fifth Season on their brand and creative strategy, as the brand expands distribution to new markets.

About Spectacle

Spectacle is the agency for change agents. Offering a range of brand-building services, Spectacle helps purpose-led, profit-enabled companies reach their full growth potential. Founded in 2017, Spectacle has landed an impressive client roster, ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 100s. Their team of strategists and designers leverage visionary insights and creative expression to help brands grow smarter and faster. For more information, visit www.spectaclestrategy.com.

About Transform Awards 2021

The Transform Awards celebrate excellence in rebranding and brand strategy. The seventh- annual Transform Awards North America program took place on Dec. 8, 2021, recognizing best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work in the region, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation.

About Fifth Season

Fifth Season is a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based consumer tech company and indoor farming pioneer. Founded by graduates of Carnegie Mellon University, its commercial-scale indoor vertical farms use proprietary robotics, AI, and smart operations technology to grow leafy greens and herbs at affordable prices year-round. All Fifth Season food is grown without pesticides and is delivered to local grocery retailers, restaurants, and consumers at maximum freshness. Fifth Season's first full-scale farm is located in Braddock, a historic steel town near Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.fifthseasonfresh.com.

Media Contact

Lori Reifert, Managing Director

lori@spectaclestrategy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectacle-strategy/

(PRNewsfoto/Fifth Season)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectacle Strategy