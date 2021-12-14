United Digestive Expands Presence in Southwest Florida Second Florida-based practice to join organization within two months

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive announces partnership with Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida based in Fort Myers, Fla. This is the second Florida-based group to join the organization within the last two months and the fifth practice partnership this year.

United Digestive (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive)

Founded in 1990, Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida is the oldest private GI practice in the region. The group is comprised of 22 providers and operates three clinics and an endoscopy center serving the communities of Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. In 2018, Definitive Healthcare named the group's endoscopy center – Barkley Surgicenter – one of the busiest ASCs in the nation.

"Our group was pleased to partner with United Digestive because of their similar thinking in strategic expansion and establishment of high-quality GI services throughout the state," said Nick Sharma, MD, founder of Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida.

"We are honored to welcome the outstanding team of physicians and advanced practice providers from Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida," said Neal C. Patel, MD, Chief Strategy Officer of United Digestive.

Mark Gilreath, CEO of United Digestive, added, "This partnership exemplifies our disciplined approach to local market investment focusing on the benefits of regional scale for our physician partners."

With the addition of Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida and Associates in Digestive Health, United Digestive now has 29 GI providers in the Fort Myers market, seeing patients across five clinics and three endoscopy centers.

Today, United Digestive operates in four Southeastern states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina – representing more than 200 providers and 23 ASCs.



About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 20 ASCs and 200 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Linda Niederhausen

linda.niederhausen@uniteddigestive.com

404-888-7575 x1130

www.uniteddigestive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Digestive