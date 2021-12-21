DarioHealth Selected as Exclusive Digital Therapeutics Provider to a Leading Benefits Brokerage

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced a new strategic partnership with a leading employer benefits brokerage (the "Partner") to sell its digital therapeutic solutions for diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal health as part of a new premier employee health benefits product for small businesses. The product will be made available to the Partner's more than 2,300 clients beginning in early 2022.

Small businesses in the United States represent 47% of all workers in the country, and many cite health care costs as the top challenge facing their business.[1],[2] The Partner's new health benefits bundle offers smaller employers a way to provide valuable health benefits typically out of reach due to cost sensitivities and lack of resources to administer programs. The Partner carefully selecting solutions to create a streamlined bundle of health benefits proven to help lower costs without the administrative hassles.

The Partner selected Dario as the sole polychronic condition management solution within the preferred bundle to complement medical and pharmaceutical coverage, clinical navigation services, telehealth and centers of clinical excellence. Dario was chosen for its proven ability to deliver meaningful engagement and improved clinical results at a lower cost, supporting the Partner's ability to deliver a best-in-class set of solutions to small employers.

"We are thrilled to be selected as the Partner's only chronic condition solution, potentially making it possible for millions of Americans working for smaller companies to access innovative health technologies. This new product offers a wholly new way for smaller employers that otherwise lack the means to access premium benefits to discover the value of solutions like Dario, and we are excited to start those conversations," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

Dario is uniquely positioned to deliver results for partners of any size thanks to its therapeutics platform designed to easily scale highly personalized solutions that combine innovative technologies, digital tools and expert human support across multiple conditions. Dario's fully integrated solution leverages a single AI-driven behavior change engine informed by billions of data points collected over ten years of consumer engagement to create a holistic, seamless member experience for sustainable engagement and clinical results.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

