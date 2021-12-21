Made by Verde Environmental Technologies Inc., Deterra was recognized in the Sustainable Product category for reducing medication misuse and environment harm

Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System Wins 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award Made by Verde Environmental Technologies Inc., Deterra was recognized in the Sustainable Product category for reducing medication misuse and environment harm

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Verde Environmental Technologies., Inc., maker of the Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, received a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award, which celebrate companies' leadership, transparency and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System — a medication disposal pouch or container that can safely destroy and dispose of unused and expired medications — was honored in the Sustainable Product category, which highlights innovative and impactful products that are literally "purpose-built" for a sustainable future. Key criteria for selection included impact metrics, innovation, and how the product inspires others to adopt more environmentally-conscious practices.

Fellow 2021 SEAL Award winners include Dow, IBM, PepsiCo, and Salesforce.

"We are honored to be named a SEAL Award winner because product sustainability is a key pillar of our mission," said Jason Sundby, chair and CEO of Verde. "Deterra not only prevents medication misuse, we also work to keep drugs out of waterways, landfills, and most importantly, our drinking water. Many people aren't aware of how the medications they're tossing can hurt the environment. 1 in 4 Americans still flushes leftover medications down the drain, down the sink, or throws them straight in the trash."

Deterra uses organic activated carbon and tap water to render drugs inert and non-retrievable, and it is the only product available that is scientifically proven to fully deactivate and destroy prescription and over-the-counter medications, in various forms including pills, patches, liquids, creams and films. Deterra even works on fentanyl.

"We also work to make Deterra environmentally sound throughout its entire product life cycle. Deterra Pouches are manufactured in a factory built to LEED® Silver sustainable building guidelines on equipment powered by 100% wind-generated electrical energy, and the packaging is USDA Certified, 50% or more bio-based, and has received the I'm green™ plastic certification from Braskem," said Nancy Devine, Verde's chief operating officer. "We're continually looking for new ways to make Deterra the most eco-friendly deactivation and disposal product on the market."

To date, millions of Deterra Pouches have been used across all 50 states and internationally to deactivate and destroy nearly 800 million medications. Verde's goal is to deactivate and dispose of 1 billion pills by 2023.

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug abuse, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

