Marpai Pursues Education Market with AI-Powered Health Plan Services to Improve Outcomes and Reduce Costs for School Districts <span class="legendSpanClass">AI-powered health plans help teachers, school administrators and families avoid preventable health events, access top quality providers and stay on track for better health</span>

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc ., ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration in the self-funded health insurance market, is establishing a center of excellence in the education market to provide premium health plan services to school districts across the country. Recently, Marpai began serving four school districts in Texas, representing 39 schools, including Region 14 Education Service Center, Abilene Independent School District, Crowley Independent School District, and Pearland Independent School District.

(PRNewsfoto/Marpai Health)

"School systems want to provide the best healthcare for their members and also deliver great value," said Edmundo Gonzalez, CEO of Marpai. "We believe that our technology can make it easier for educators and their families to avoid costly health events, access top quality care and maintain annual exams which make for healthier members and a better health plan bottom line. We are committed to working with unions and brokers to serve more school systems around the country, as our educators deserve this kind of premium healthcare experience."

Synolo, a leading provider of benefit plans for the education market, and the U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group (USEBSG) worked together with Marpai to bring Marpai to Texas educators. "We believe that Marpai's proactive approach to healthcare mirrors Texas schools' commitment to providing the best healthcare options to ensure employees and their families remain healthy," said Dan Robinson, President and CEO of Synolo. "Marpai's technology platform points members to top quality providers and affordable healthcare services in their area which can make a real difference, especially when someone needs to find a new doctor."

Marpai is an AI-powered TPA (third party administrator) alternative serving self-funded health plans with premium services that can help to drive member health up and health plan costs down. Marpai uses proprietary deep learning models to help predict near-term health states so members can work with clinical care guides to prevent or reduce costly events. Marpai also guides members to in-network providers (ranked in the top 10 percent based on quality), offers onscreen telehealth, and delivers appointment reminders that keep members on track for annual exams, screenings and vaccinations.

"We chose Marpai for the Texas school districts because we believe that it provides the support people need to get ahead of health issues, avoid big medical bills and stay healthy," said Rick Niles, Texas Managing Director at U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group (USEBSG). "These school districts now have the ability to access to the best healthcare available, and it ends up costing everyone less."

To learn more about Marpai's SMART health plan services for Education, visit www.marpaihealth.com .

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai") is a technology company delivering an AI-powered alternative to traditional TPAs (third party administrators) in the self-funded health plan sector representing over $1T in annual healthcare claims and 95 million Americans. Marpai uses advanced technologies, including proprietary predictive deep learning models, to drive healthcare costs down and health outcomes up. Marpai's premium SMART health plan services predict member health states to prevent costly events, elevate care quality, and empower members to live healthier lives. Marpai serves 60+ self-funded employers and over 40,000 members nationwide, offers world class provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.





Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated fourth-quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov .

Media contact:

Erika Beerbower for Marpai

erika@lightspeedpr.com

407-758-2727

Investor Relations contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marpai Health