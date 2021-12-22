Hairless Dog Brewing Company, America's First 0.0% ABV Craft NA Beer, Reveals Dry January® Survival Kits with Remastered Flavors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry January® continues to gain popularity among the "sober curious" looking to experiment with the alcohol-free lifestyle. To assist those who want to give it a try, Hairless Dog Brewing Company has revealed its Dry January Survival Kits. Prices start at $20 and includes your choice of the three Hairless Dog 0% ABV craft NA beer varieties and merchandise. To order, visit: HDBrewing.com.

Unlike category competitors who brew their NA beers with alcohol and then remove the alcohol (a process which leaves as much as .5% alcohol behind), Hairless Dog Brewing Company invented an innovative brewing process in which alcohol is never introduced, making it the first 0.0% ABV craft NA beer in the country.

Hairless Dog co-founder Paul Pirner, one of the founding members of the recently-formed Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association, says, "Dry January is no longer a month you have to suffer through with lifeless NA drinks. Along with our partners in the ANABA, we're revolutionizing the industry and proud to offer a 0.0% ABV, truly NA, true craft beverage. As a former home brewer, it's important to me that Hairless Dog provides the full craft beer experience - from pour to mouthfeel to flavor. We invite anyone to give us a try - whether you're serving as a designated driver for the night, challenging yourself to a month of less or no alcohol, or adopting an alcohol-free lifestyle. Our Survival Kits give people a fun way to participate in Dry January with great NA beer and some cool gear as well."

The new year also brings enhanced recipes for the company's cornerstone brews — Citra Lager, India Pale Ale, and Black Ale – and updated packaging designs.

