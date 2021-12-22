K2bio Welcomes Ponce Therapeutics to Houston

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce Therapeutics, founded by former Bellicum leaders Kevin Slawin and David Spencer, have signed an agreement to continue their ground-breaking research at K2bio. Ponce Therapeutics is currently developing a biotechnology platform to arrest or reverse the aging process, initially targeting age-related changes to the skin driven by the accumulation of senescent cells.

"We started speaking with Kieron Jones and Andrew Strong as we were funded and started to execute our R&D plan, and the rest is history. We appreciate the variety of support services K2bio offers in addition to rental lab space," stated Kevin Slawin, CEO of Ponce Therapeutics. Ponce Therapeutics was the first client to enter into a contract with K2bio.

"We are very excited to welcome Ponce Therapeutics to the K2bio family," said Kieron Jones, Co-founder, CEO, and President of K2bio. "Our goal is to build a collaborative environment That allows companies within our facility to focus on efficiently developing their product. For companies outside of our facility, we offer a suite of contracted services to support their in-vivo and in-vitro needs as a long-term partner built on quality and timeliness."

About K2bio – K2bio is a state-of-the-art facility with a unique model of providing preclinical contract research services and an incubator environment. We provide a unique and flexible co-working facility for high-potential, early-stage life science companies, with experienced biotech research managers and staff, in addition to a mouse vivarium to allow companies access to the research environment that they need to progress at an affordable cost. We've created the concierge of biolabs, offering researchers the option to add or subtract services based on their individual needs.

About Ponce Therapeutics - Ponce Therapeutics is currently developing a biotechnology platform to restore young cells in the skin, targeting p16-expressing senescent cells for elimination. While initially focused on skin, Ponce plans to develop a wide-ranging portfolio of anti-aging products, which could ultimately lead to new cancer treatments. The elimination of pro-inflammatory senescent cells has been shown to suppress cancer and rejuvenate tissues by restoring stem cell niches to their healthy state. Ponce is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research facilities located in Houston, TX.

