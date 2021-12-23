B2Gold Announces CDN$1,000,000 of Financial Support to Community Organizations in Metro Vancouver and British Columbia, including $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to Support the Ongoing Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts across the Province

VANCOUVER, BC, December 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is providing further financial support to community organizations in Metro Vancouver and other areas of British Columbia in order to help the region's most vulnerable and at-risk local communities. Through its More than Mining Fund, this year, B2Gold is donating CDN$1,000,000. This includes CDN$100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support the ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in response to the heavy rains, flooding and mudslides across British Columbia last month.

As part of its ongoing commitment, B2Gold is allocating CDN$750,000 to provide further financial support to four partner organizations in Metro Vancouver to assist with their continued response to address the social issues in Metro Vancouver that are further impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

CDN$250,000 is being donated to Greater Vancouver Food Bank ("GVFB") to support people who are struggling to meet their need for food:

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising unemployment rate and consequent loss of income, the demand for food support in the local community has increased dramatically – and continues to rise. In order to meet this demand, the GVFB provides healthy food to those in need, supporting 10,000 clients and 110 Community Agency Partners each month across Greater Vancouver;

CDN$200,000 is being donated to Covenant House Vancouver ("Covenant House") to help provide shelter and crucial support to homeless and at-risk youth:

The ongoing opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have been extremely challenging for youth experiencing homelessness and have compounded the trauma that many individuals already faced. Covenant House offers a continuum of services, based on evidence-informed theories and practices, that care for the entire person. Programs range from outreach, drop-in and supported housing, to integrated mental and physical support services that enable youth to transition to independent living;

CDN$200,000 is being donated to PHS Community Services Society ("PHS") and CDN$100,000 is being donated to The Bloom Group Community Services Society ("The Bloom Group") to assist with housing, health care, harm reduction and poverty:

Vulnerable communities in Metro Vancouver, such as Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, have long struggled with issues of homelessness, poverty, mental health and substance dependencies. COVID-19 has escalated these issues, as evident by the spike in community overdoses since the pandemic began and associated community safety concerns. PHS and The Bloom Group provide housing solutions, health care, harm reduction and health promotion for some of the most at-risk, under-served and often overlooked residents in Vancouver and Victoria.

B2Gold is also donating to various other initiatives that align with the Company's More than Mining Fund criteria. Funds are being donated to PLEA Community Services' Children of the Street Program to support the delivery of their prevention programs and services that give children and families information and practical tools to help keep young people safe from all forms of sexual exploitation; Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon to support the equipment needs for their Musical Therapy Program for children with cancer; and YWCA Metro Vancouver to support their Violence Prevention Program for women.

In addition, the Company is donating CDN$100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support the ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels in response to the heavy rains, flooding and mudslides across British Columbia last month which impacted people, animals and livestock, businesses and critical infrastructure. The Federal Government of Canada and the Provincial Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal until December 26, 2021. This means that B2Gold's donation to support those affected by the floods and extreme weather conditions will equate to $300,000.

"The devasting flooding and extreme weather events that occurred for several weeks, starting in November, impacted the lives of thousands of British Columbians," said Pat Quealey, Canadian Red Cross Vice President for BC and Yukon. "The Canadian Red Cross is grateful for this generous contribution, as these funds will help the people directly impacted by this disaster along their journey to recovery."

"Once again, as a Canadian company based in Vancouver, we are pleased to be working with valuable local community organizations that provide the much-needed social programs for food security, mental health services, shelter and housing to Metro Vancouver's most vulnerable," said Liane Kelly, a company director and advisor for B2Gold's More than Mining Fund. "Since the beginning of last year, COVID-19 has presented many local businesses, families and individuals in our communities with many unexpected challenges. In addition to grappling with the continued impact of the pandemic, the effects of this year's extreme weather have led to unprecedented natural disasters – from a historic deadly heatwave to catastrophic heavy rains. These have ravaged the province and impacted the lives of so many, which has been incredibly devastating and heartbreaking. We are relieved to know that our CDN$1,000,000 contribution will again help make a difference again for these crucial local community organizations in dealing with such complex challenges."

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,015,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2021.

About More than Mining Fund

B2Gold is a responsible Canadian mining company that demonstrates leadership by going beyond industry standards and continuing to raise the bar on its own performance. The Company's principles of fairness, respect, transparency and accountability form the basis of its corporate culture and are applied to each of its corporate social responsibility ("CSR") projects around the world where it operates.

B2Gold is also committed to supporting CSR projects where the company is headquartered and, in 2019, established the More Than Mining Fund with the aim to address complex social issues locally in Vancouver, Canada. To date, B2Gold's Fund has invested over $2,000,000 in programs run by Canadian organizations that are on the frontlines in assisting youth, people at risk, and the most vulnerable who are dealing with challenges associated with poverty, mental health, addiction, violence and abuse.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"

President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean Katie Bromley Vice President, Investor Relations Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations +1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371 imaclean@b2gold.com kbromley@b2gold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

