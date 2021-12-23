Golden Meds Dispensaries Upgrade to BLAZE Software for Retail Management

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE®, the industry-leading enterprise resource planning and point-of-sale (POS) platform for legal cannabis, is excited to announce that Golden Meds will be the largest Colorado-based multi-location dispensary to adopt and implement their retail platform. The switch to BLAZE comes just in time for the new year as Golden Meds will be rolling out the new POS system in all nine existing stores throughout the Denver Metro area.

"We're looking forward to this partnership with BLAZE. We wanted a software provider that could handle multiple locations and bring synergy under one platform. As we scale our business, we feel confident that BLAZE can scale with us to reach our goals." Washington Charles, Golden Meds VP of Operations

The upgrade to BLAZE Retail and BLAZEPay will streamline the day to day operations for POS transactions and card payments. Golden Meds will be able to manage their business with a bevy of new features, simplified workflows, and improved integration opportunities. As a new software player in the Colorado cannabis industry, BLAZE is making waves by offering retail software that can accomodate in-store sales, online sales, pick-up, and delivery. The BLAZE ERP platform is sophisticated enough to help enforce the new stricter medical marijuana purchase limits in Colorado that will take effect in January of 2022.

"We're very excited to add Golden Meds to the BLAZE family. This is a great partnership and win for us in the Colorado market. As a Native to Colorado I am extremely excited and ready to have more of my Coloradans experience our awesome Seed to Sale software. We are the game changer in the CO market and Industry." Eric Bellas, BLAZE Head of Sales

About BLAZE®

Founded in 2017, BLAZE, a VC-backed California technology company, offers unified seed-to-sale software and apps for the cannabis supply chain. Developed by tech entrepreneurs and former cannabis company operators, BLAZE makes tech simple with an easy-to-use frontend powered by an enterprise backend for dispensaries, delivery services, distributors, and cultivators. BLAZE customers can be more profitable and productive while creating a better user experience for their customers and employees. The company's software ensures compliance with local laws and taxes. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 60 technology partners in the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit https://www.blaze.me.

About Golden Meds

Established in 2009, Golden Meds Dispensaries has been a staple in the cannabis community and serves as a resource for recreational and medical cannabis patients alike. Being an intrinsic part of the Denver community for as long as we have has given us the opportunity to blossom and grow with the Denver community. Relationships matter most. Embracing inclusion and promoting diversity has cultivated deep-rooted relationships within our dispensaries and neighborhoods.

