Unparalleled Life Resources for Creatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FindCenter ( www.findcenter.com ), the world's largest, most diverse, and usable repository of wisdom, announces the launch of a new section of its site specifically for those who identify as creatives ( www.findcenter.com/identity/creative ).

Well-Being Resources for Creatives

A site where creatives can find the highest-quality content, and communities of support and connection, for free.

"Our goal is to make the best content easily available, for free, to anyone who is facing challenging life situations," says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman. Caroline Pincus, FindCenter's Director of Content, adds, "Especially these days, it can be so lonely and isolating to work in a creative profession. According to wikipedia, that's anywhere from 10 to 20 million Americans. It's just a whole new ballgame. We wanted to build a site where creatives can find the highest-quality content, and communities of support and connection, for free, at any time of day or night. While many other reputable sites provide practical information and advice, FindCenter is unique in its offering of resources to address the emotional impacts and challenges of being a creative."

On this new section of the site, visitors will find the very best podcasts, articles, videos, and more on subjects such as Productivity and Motivation, Time Management, Financial Instability, Inspiration and Creative Slumps, Lack of Recognition, Jealousy/Envy, Imposter Syndrome, Handling Criticism, Life-Altering Injury, Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment, Quitting Your Day Job, Collaborating with Other Creatives, and more. No more searching for hours and days and weeks to find what you need. We have done the work and organized the content to make it findable, scrollable, accessible, and easy to filter.

Other life-defining "identities" currently offered curated resources on FindCenter include athletes, mothers, living with cancer, and LGBTQIA. Forthcoming identity paths will include Entrepreneur, Person of Color, Living with a Disability, Activist, Caregiver, Veteran, Lonely, and many, many more.

About FindCenter

FindCenter is the world's largest platform of inspirational resources related to personal growth, healing, and finding purpose—with over 500,000 pages of content. Curated by top book editors, the site brings together the world's best wisdom on life and provides each user a personalized experience. Rather than favoring any particular philosophy, theory, or religion, FindCenter offers a stimulating and healthily diverse set of perspectives. The platform helps users help themselves develop the skills and resilience to navigate life. Visit us at https://www.findcenter.com .

