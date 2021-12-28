Law Offices of Kameli & Associates files a lawsuit about the validity of the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a Terrorist Organization by the United States Government

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES announces that is has filed a complaint against the U.S. government on behalf of an Iranian national seeking to challenge the U.S. government's designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and its implementation of the same as it pertains to U.S. immigration law. Doe v. Biden (US District Court, District of Columbia, Case Number 21-cv-3356)

This designation has already been utilized to completely bar thousands of Iranian nationals from obtaining visas to the U.S. Such bars are founded in the INA's strict bars to inadmissibility to the U.S. under the terrorism-related inadmissibility grounds (TRIG).

The TRIG bars are extremely broad and can encompass any individual that may have had any type of relationship with a terrorist organization (i.e. the IRCG), including having provided support to such an organization. More importantly, the TRIG bars include little to no substantive exceptions or waivers even in the context of involuntary involvement with a terrorist organization.

In Iran, service in the military is mandatory for males, with limited exceptions. Importantly, those conscripted into service are given no choice as to the branch of the military to which they are assigned. This means that the country's best and brightest youth are often assigned to the IRGC – again without any individual choice in the matter.

In many cases, U.S. citizens have been waiting years for their family members to join them in the U.S. In many circumstances, U.S. visas are being offered to spouses and children of Iranian males with prior IRGC involvement, while these males are refused with no prospects of future relief. This creates impossible decisions regarding life-altering choices while promoting the fracturing of family units.

Additionally, U.S. permanent residents are in danger of severe repercussions from prior IRGC involvement, even if an individual has maintained permanent residency for years and has not had any involvement with the IRGC for years. Any prior involvement with the IRGC may trigger the TRIG bars to admissibility.

Taher Kameli, the Principal of the Law Offices of Kameli & Associates stated that "K&A takes no position regarding the political relationship between the U.S. and Iran and the motivations underlying the U.S. government's designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization. However, the implementation of the TRIG bars without substantive waivers relating to involuntary service and/or pre-designation involvement has created confusion and uncertainty and an ever-increasing problem applicable to hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and U.S. employers. The current lawsuit filed by K&A seeks to help mitigate such increasing problems."

