NXTThing RPO Named a Leader in NelsonHall RPO & Total Talent 2021 NEAT Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTThing RPO , a high-growth recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company, today announced it has been ranked a Leader in NelsonHall's RPO & Total Talent 2021 NEAT report for both the Overall and Innovation in Technology/Tools market segments.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of RPO & Total Talent vendors across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best performing vendors overall, in categories such as technology/tools innovation, services innovation, geographic footprint & scalability, and taking clients on a TA transformation journey.

NXTThing RPO is recognized as a leader for its ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to its RPO clients with specific capability in delivering innovation in technology & tools.

"NXTThing RPO crafts tailored solutions for its clients based on their unique hiring challenges, bringing innovative services and tech to give them competitive edge in today's market. Taking the best features and functionality of its cutting-edge tech to create its next-gen RPO-enabled platform shows its commitment to be a leader in the space," said Nikki Edwards, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for our dedication to providing clients with an unmatched and holistic approach to talent acquisition," added NXTThing RPO's founder and President, Terry Terhark. "In such a complex recruiting landscape, this recognition is a gratifying proof point that we have the right resources and technology to source and hire candidates that other people just can't find."

NXTThing RPO joined forces with Jobvite and JazzHR in April 2021 to form the most comprehensive provider of talent acquisition and recruiting solutions for organizations of all sizes, spanning from SMBs to global enterprises. This recognition validates the combined company's unmatched value in providing hiring teams with top-rated, high performance and affordable recruiting tools and services.

The full RPO & Total Talent NEAT report, published on December 16, 2021, can be found here . To learn more about NXTThing RPO, please visit www.nxtthingrpo.com

About NXTThing RPO

NXTThing RPO is a leading recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company that has created differentiated recruitment services that change how companies hire talent into their organization for the past 25 years. NXTThing RPO's experience and tenure in the talent acquisition space has provided significant expertise in designing and improving client HR processes. NXTThing RPO will listen, engage, and solution with each client individually to create and deliver the NXT level of talent strategies within their teams. The Jobvite, JazzHR, and NXTThing RPO brands, all part of the Jobvite family, are providing TA solutions and services for over 12,000 organizations around the globe.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

