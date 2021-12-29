LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 122 ADDITIONAL HOMESITES AT THE VILLAGES AT NORTH COPPER CANYON - Homebuilder offers high-quality homes at attainable price points in growing Arizona market

SURPRISE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 122 additional homesites at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona.

"Homebuyers have really responded well to our homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon," said Kaylee Smith, Arizona Division President, Landsea Homes. "Since we opened for sale in 2018, we have sold over 700 homes through Q3 2021, a steady and continued affirmation of our spacious, technology-forward homes at attainable price points. We look forward to continuing to meet the strong demand of homebuyers in the region."

The new homesites at The Villages at North Copper Canyon, purchased on the heels of the acquisition of 193 lots in May, will feature one-and two-story single-family homes in five attractive floorplans that range from 1,776 to 3,045 square feet. Homes will offer options for two to five bedrooms, and the ability to convert three-car garages into extra rooms or storage. All floorplans will feature open-concept designs perfect for individulas and families of all sizes.

Select floorplans will also offer the optional LiveGen suite, in lieu of parking, for families seeking an in-home flat with ensuite bath, secluded living quarters, kitchenette and a private entrance.

Surprise is located in the northwest Phoenix Metropolitan area, which Phoenix ranks second for the hottest housing market in 2021, according to Zillow. Despite its rapid growth into a city of more than 115,000, Surprise has still maintained its small town feel. Just 45 minutes from Downtown Phoenix and the Sky Harbor International Airport, residents are a just quick jaunt from the beauty of the nearby White Tank Mountains and Lake Pleasant regional parks.

Surprise is the spring training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium ranks as the No. 1 spring training site in Arizona.

The Villages at North Copper Canyon has quick access and proximity to major expressways, including the new Loop 303, and offers convenient access to major shopping at Surprise Village Shopping Center and the Marketplace at Prasada craft eateries and entertainment.

Landsea Homes acquired 476 single-family homes last September at Sunrise Ranch also in Surprise.

For more information about The Villages at North Copper Canyon, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/arizona/villages-north-copper-canyon/.

