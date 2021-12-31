EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0021
1.90%
$0.0043
1.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1074
98.10%
$0.3242
98.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.3285
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
15.28%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
6.89%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
6.15%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
1.15%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1373
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.2417
90.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1364
9.90%
Total per common share
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.3781
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
18.77%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
15.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
5.34%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0112
14.80%
$0.0465
5.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0648
85.20%
$0.1733
19.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6922
75.90%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.9120
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
10.84%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.89%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
10.24%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
8.15%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1626
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0450
27.70%
$0.0843
25.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0002
0.10%
$0.0069
2.10%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1174
72.20%
$0.2340
72.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1626
100.00%
$0.3252
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
13.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.13%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-3.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.59%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1792
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0156
8.70%
$0.0333
9.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0018
1.00%
$0.0018
0.50%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0636
35.50%
$0.2003
55.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0982
54.80%
$0.1230
34.30%
Total per common share
$0.1792
100.00%
$0.3584
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
16.67%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.07%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-2.52%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.59%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0389
3.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.1905
14.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$1.0666
82.30%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.2960
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
9.55%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
17.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
7.46%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.3296
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.3296
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
12.12%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.44%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
17.80%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
7.73%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0929
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0018
1.90%
$0.0032
1.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0911
98.10%
$0.1826
98.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.0%
Total per common share
$0.0929
100.00%
$0.1858
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
13.94%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.90%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-1.09%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.66%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0214
29.50%
$0.1150
13.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0513
70.50%
$0.5696
65.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1878
21.50%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.8724
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
9.37%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.32%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
9.82%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
7.62%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1300
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0179
13.80%
$0.0289
11.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1121
86.20%
$0.2311
88.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1300
100.00%
$0.2600
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
15.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.15%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-2.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.60%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0689
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0006
0.80%
$0.0012
0.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0097
14.10%
$0.0096
7.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0586
85.10%
$0.0894
64.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0376
27.20%
Total per common share
$0.0689
100.00%
$0.1378
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
12.58%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.26%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-2.71%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.69%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.8496
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.8496
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
7.00%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.17%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
20.58%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
6.57%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on November 30, 2021
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2021
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2021
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2021
