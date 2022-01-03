Feuerstein Kulick Represents The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. on Regulatory Issues and Debt Financing for Purchase of True Harvest, LLC

Feuerstein Kulick Represents The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. on Regulatory Issues and Debt Financing for Purchase of True Harvest, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. ("Greenrose" or the "Company") announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Arizona-based True Harvest, LLC.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Greenrose paid consideration of $57.6 million at close, consisting of $12.5 million in cash, $23.0 million in the form of a convertible note, $4.6 million in assumed debt, and $17.5 million in shares of the Company's common stock. Contingent upon True Harvest achieving a certain price point per pound of cannabis flower relative to total flower production within 36 months of the closing of the transaction, Greenrose will pay additional consideration of up to $35.0 million in the form of an earnout, payable in shares of common stock of the Company.

David Feuerstein and Brian Korngold from Feuerstein Kulick LLP are regulatory counsel to Greenrose. Samantha Gleit, Jason Cohen and Dan Rich from Feuerstein Kulick LLP are debt counsel to Greenrose.

