Sounds Great Unveils Motion Microchip and Semiconductor Dynamic Speakers at CES 2022

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwanese semiconductor design house Sounds Great Co., Ltd. (Sounds Great) is unveiling prototypes of its groundbreaking Motion Microchip and Semiconductor Dynamic Speakers (SDS) solutions on the global stage at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Sounds Great will be showcasing its latest technology at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center, on 5-8 January 2022.

A breakthrough in speaker technology

Sounds Great's Motion Microchip reduces the form factor by 90% compared to the traditional coil in earphone speakers, while increasing speakers' power range by 10x.

With speaker demand growing rapidly in an increasingly audiovisual era and the prevalence of video conferencing, the demand for higher quality audio output is rising exponentially.

"Global speaker technology has been largely stagnant, with no substantial change seen in the past 100 years. Sounds Great's SDS solution is turning the audio world on its head by enabling two to six Dynamic Speakers in one earbud, compared to a single such speaker in existing earphones," said Ted Zhou, Founder of Sounds Great.

Preventing hearing impairment

By deploying powerful Motion Microchips to replace voice coils, SDS creates professional stereo architecture in extremely compact devices such as earbuds, hearing aids, smartphones, tablets, laptops, video conference facilities, TV, and car stereos.

SDS also reproduces professional stereo sound in a 7x6mm form factor with independent tweeters (high frequency), mid-range speakers (mid frequency), woofers (low frequency) and subwoofers (super low frequency), resulting in frequency and sound pressure level optimization and customization.

"Whether you're using earphones, hearing aids, smartphones, or TVs, Sounds Great users can customize the sound curve with a simple app. With SDS, you can increase the volume for certain weak frequencies, instead of amplifying entire frequency bands, which is how using current speakers on the market leads to hearing impairments," added Zhou.

Innovation that matters

Sounds Great's cross-industry innovation disrupts the contemporary audio industry, with various diaphragm materials on each independent speaker working in concert to create amazing sound experiences and rich timbres.

Co-founder Edmund Wu said, "SDS' ability to create powerful and quality sound from compact spaces is a precursor to even more revolutionary audio applications such as hidden speakers on eyeglasses, AR/VR solutions, smart furniture, and even redefine car stereo architecture."

Sounds Great's SDS is extremely scalable and highly cost-competitive, as a single 12-inch wafer can produce 30,000 semiconductor speakers. Its proprietary technology also successfully eliminates the time and cost-consuming fine-tuning process traditional speakers undergo after final testing.

The company has caught the eye of some biggest names in venture capital, including Mosaic Venture Lab and Movtec Capital Partners. Volker Heistermann, Managing Director at Mosaic Venture Lab and Movtec Capital Partners said, "Sounds Great is poised to change the way we consume audio and create new experiences for consumers around the world with its groundbreaking technology by utilizing Taiwan's prowess in semiconductor technologies and is co-founders' prior experience at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company."

Sounds Great has applied for 40 patents, nine of which have been approved. Its SDS solution won the General Award at Computex 2021.

To learn more about Sounds Great's mission to disrupt the contemporary audio industry, please visit Sounds Great's website or follow Sounds Great on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Sounds Great

Sounds Great Co. Ltd. (Sounds Great) is a semiconductor design house that develops speaker solutions focused on implementing semiconductor crossover applications for the audio industry. Its key technologies include Motion Microchip, Fields Sharing, and Circulation Enhancement; all proprietary technologies used to produce Semiconductor Dynamic Speakers.

Sounds Great's solutions transform simple earphones into professional stereos. Its cross-industry innovations can be applied to a wide range of audio instruments such as earphones, hearing aids, and Personal Sound Amplification Products.

