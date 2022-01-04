Aetion acquires synthetic data trailblazer Replica Analytics

NEW YORK and OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion, the leading regulatory-grade real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider, today announced that it has acquired Replica Analytics, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence (AI) for synthetic health data generation. Replica's AI technology generates synthetic, privacy-protected copies of real-world data (RWD) that preserve the integrity and utility of source data. Through Replica, Aetion will open up new avenues for better understanding treatment pathways, safety and effectiveness, and improve standards of care.

"Replica enhances Aetion's technology portfolio to open access to previously inaccessible RWD," said Dr. Jeremy Rassen, Co-Founder and President of Aetion. "Our shared belief in rooting technology innovation in scientific rigor assures that together Replica and Aetion will accelerate the impact of RWE on improving access to higher quality, more affordable healthcare, globally."

Replica's advanced technology expands Aetion's offerings, including its fit-for-purpose data services, by giving customers more privacy-protected data options when using the Aetion Evidence Platform®—an especially important feature in rare disease and specialty research. Fortune 50 companies already use Replica's technology to enable fast and effective access to high utility, synthetic versions of health data across their organizations while meeting regulatory obligations and compliance with privacy laws like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the U.S. and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. These customers include some of the most prominent life sciences research organizations in the world.

"Despite the tremendous number of valuable RWD sources, the vast majority of the world's health data is still inaccessible to researchers because of privacy concerns," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Replica Analytics' Co-Founder and CEO, now SVP & General Manager of Replica Analytics at Aetion. "Replica's mission is to protect that privacy while making the world's health data responsibly accessible for decision-grade RWE. Becoming part of Aetion and its ecosystem enables us to accelerate and expand that mission by deploying our technology with more data sources and in new applications."

Aetion's acquisition of Replica Analytics follows a series of recent high-profile announcements for the company. Most recently, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) selected Aetion to support safety and efficacy research in Europe. Also in 2021, Aetion announced a collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to generate RWE on inpatient COVID-19 therapies, a partnership with Paris-based AI solutions company Quinten Health to reduce research timelines, and a collaboration with England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to explore how RWE can be used to study real-world clinical effectiveness.

About Aetion

Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation.

Aetion is based in New York City and backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Flare Capital Partners, Greenspring Associates, Lakestar, B Capital, Foresite Capital, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, EDBI, Johnson & Johnson Innovation—JJDC, Inc., UCB, Amgen Ventures, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

About Replica Analytics

Replica Analytics is a developer of unique technologies for generating privacy protective synthetic data that maintains the statistical properties of real data. The Replica Synthesis software provides a full suite of synthetic data generation and evaluation capabilities that can solve multiple grand challenges facing the life sciences industry, and health research in general. Synthetic data enables rapid innovation by accelerating the development of AI models and accelerating clinical studies through data simulations. For more information, visit: https://replica-analytics.com/

