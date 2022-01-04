Chubb to Appoint Bryce Johns to Lead Company's International Life Insurance Business

ZURICH, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Bryce Johns will be appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Chubb Life. He will join the company from HSBC, where he served most recently as Global CEO of HSBC Life and Insurance Partnerships. In his new role, which becomes effective in April, Mr. Johns will have executive responsibility for Chubb's international life insurance business, which is primarily Asia-focused with operations in key markets in North and Southeast Asia, including China through Huatai Life, as well as in Latin America and the Middle East.

Bryce Johns

Mr. Johns succeeds Russell Bundschuh, who is leaving the company in January to pursue other interests. Mr. Johns will report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO, and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Chubb Life sells a broad range of protection and savings-oriented life insurance products and personal accident and supplemental health coverage. Chubb Life distributes its offerings through a variety of distribution channels including agency, bancassurance, worksite marketing, brokers and telemarketing through affinity groups.

"We are delighted to welcome Bryce to Chubb at this pivotal time for our growing life insurance business," said Mr. Greenberg. "He's a seasoned insurance executive who brings us significant experience managing and building life businesses globally, particularly in Asia and Latin America. Bryce's portfolio as a successful leader includes forging strategic insurance distribution partnerships, wealth management, bancassurance, launching digitally integrated health and wellness platforms, and M&A negotiations and integration. His leadership skills, expertise and entrepreneurial nature are an excellent match for Chubb Life as this important business continues to evolve and grow."

"With Chubb Life positioned for the future, I want to thank Russell for his contributions in leading and building the business over the past decade," said Mr. Greenberg. "We wish him the best."

In October, Chubb announced a definitive agreement to acquire the life and non-life insurance companies of Cigna in Asia Pacific, a highly complementary transaction that advances Chubb's strategy to expand its presence in the region. The transaction, which is subject to closing conditions, is expected to close in 2022. Chubb also has significant and pending increased ownership in Huatai Insurance Group, the holding company of Huatai Life.

Mr. Johns has more than 25 years of experience in insurance, wealth management and capital management. As Global CEO of HSBC Life and Insurance Partnerships, he was responsible for HSBC Life's 10 businesses across Asia, Europe and Latin America, and the group's strategic insurance distribution partnerships globally. As a Group General Manager, Mr. Johns was also a member of the Global Executive Committee and Risk Committee of HSBC's Wealth and Personal Banking Business. Before joining HSBC in 2016, he worked for Citigroup, where he led bancassurance for the company globally as well as holding a leadership role for regional branch distribution in Asia. Earlier in his career, Mr. Johns held leadership roles at Manulife Asia in Hong Kong and at Old Mutual Group in South Africa, India and the U.K.

Mr. Johns is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in the U.K. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Actuarial) degree from the University of Cape Town.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

