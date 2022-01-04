GODIVA Expands Licensing Portfolio in North America with Four New Partnerships Launching in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, the world's leading premium chocolatier, is expanding its licensing portfolio in the U.S. and Canada markets with the launch of four new licensing partnerships in 2022. GODIVA will be sweetening its palette of licensed offerings with GODIVA-inspired premium products developed in association with its new licensing partners: Boardwalk Frozen Treats, Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery, Le Vian, and Cookies United. These four new partners join other prestigious brands in GODIVA's North America licensing portfolio, which includes General Mills, The Cheesecake Factory and, most recently, Jessica Pastries, which just launched as part of GODIVA's Holiday 2021 collection.

GODIVA expands licensing portfolio in North America.

"We are thrilled to offer this first-class selection of GODIVA-inspired products that imbue the unmatched quality and essence of our premium brand, while reinforcing that GODIVA is the perfect choice to make any moment into an amazing one," said Nurtac Ziyal Afridi, GODIVA's chief executive officer. "Establishing new partnerships reinforces our strategy of expanding our accessibility and democratizing premium chocolate to open more people's eyes to the wonder of GODIVA. Licensing will continue to play a critical role in these endeavors in North America and around the world."

"We are highly selective when choosing a licensing partner as we want to ensure they are each 'GODIVA-worthy' and must share the same vision and mission: spreading happiness and wonder to all," said Meghan Furse, Global Director of Business Development, GODIVA. "With each partnership, we are providing a new channel to extend our premium quality brand to a wider audience and attract a new generation of GODIVA fans."

"Our number one priority is to provide best-in-class, high-quality products across all categories. I collaborate closely with our licensing partners to ensure that GODIVA's commitments to innovation, premium ingredients, and quality are always reflected in each product before we provide our stamp of approval," said GODIVA's Global Executive Chef, Thierry Muret. "We are extremely proud of our partnerships and each one of our branded and cobranded products!"

Boardwalk Frozen Treats will introduce seven new, super-premium GODIVA ice cream pints with each flavor inspired by GODIVA's classic premium chocolate pieces and flavor profiles. The frozen treats will roll-out in grocery stores throughout the U.S. beginning this January. Exclusive flavors include: Hazelnut Crunch, Mint Medallion, Praline Cone Crunch, Salted Caramel Brownie, Caramel Embrace, Chocolate Strawberry, and the iconic Midnight Swirl.

Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery will roll-out GODIVA "bake-at-home" chocolate chip cookie dough filled with chocolate ganache. Sold both frozen and refrigerated, these premium products are inspired by GODIVA's ganache filled chocolates.

Le Vian, a leader in fine jewelry and has a select line of natural fancy color diamonds which are exclusively trademarked "Chocolate Diamonds"® across the globe. For Valentine's Day 2022, three cobranded GODIVA x Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds pendants will be launched as a special-edition collection available at Kay Jewelers. The pieces are inspired by GODIVA's classic chocolates and iconography. The collection also includes a very limited number of high jewelry parures and ring sets, created for the red carpet. Additional designs will roll out in the future.

Cookies United has created best-in-class GODIVA Gingerbread House and Cookie Decorating Kits featuring GODIVA chocolate cookie pieces and the chocolatier's premium "Masterpieces" Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts as decorative pieces. These decorative kits will launch at Easter and during the Holiday 2022 season.

Jessica Pastries' ready-to-eat round and log cakes launched as part of GODIVA's 2021 holiday collection exclusively in Canada. These GODIVA Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt cakes feature multiple layers including sponge cake, mousse, and chocolate crunch.

GODIVA's existing licensing partnerships include The Cheesecake Factory, which offers GODIVA-inspired desserts including the popular GODIVA® Chocolate Cheesecake and General Mills Baking Kits including GODIVA Chocolate Torte, GODIVA Lava Cake and GODIVA Brownie Cheesecake Swirl. To learn more about GODIVA's products and partnerships, please visit www.godiva.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Today, the iconic brand, which is privately held by Yildiz Holding, is committed to democratizing its premium chocolates so that everyone can enjoy the world's most delicious chocolate whenever they like. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a promise the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

GODIVA logo (PRNewsfoto/GODIVA Chocolatier)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier