IAS Acquires AI Company, Context, to Further Enhance Image and Video Classification

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that it has acquired Context, a Paris-based digital content classification company. Context's artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology provides image and video classification across various digital media including social media platforms and connected TV (CTV). The acquisition builds on IAS's current, market-leading media classification and contextual targeting capabilities. The integration of Context's technology will enable IAS's marketing partners to identify brand suitable content beyond standard frameworks and contextually target with granularity. Additionally, the acquisition continues IAS's commitment to innovate globally by adding teams of engineers, data scientists, and data analysts located in France and Poland.

Integral Ad Science (IAS)

"Marketers require sophisticated contextual targeting and avoidance solutions that offer precision and flexibility, especially as the industry moves to a cookie-less world," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "The acquisition of Context builds on our existing capabilities and accelerates our product roadmap, particularly in video classification for social media and CTV applications. It also furthers our vision of offering tailored solutions to our customers. I'd like to welcome Jack Habra, CEO, along with Context's impressive team to IAS."

Since 2016, Context has served the video industry as a premier multimedia recognition and classification technology based on AI. Context's technology will be integrated into IAS's Context Control suite of suitability and contextual targeting solutions.

"We are delighted to join with IAS to advance their market leading contextual targeting and classification capabilities," said Jack Habra, CEO of Context. "Our technology is designed to deliver critical insights to help marketers optimize their campaigns, and we look forward to realizing Context's full potential as part of IAS."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Context

Context (formerly Reminiz) is a sophisticated video understanding technology dedicated to helping the media industry better address content classification and content monetization.

Context serves the video industry as a leading artificial intelligence for image and video classification and its fully automated solution indexes and categorizes videos at scale.

Based on proprietary algorithms, Context is a unique video-ready solution with complete video-understanding capabilities, empowering the whole industry, from advertisers to publishers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including expected advantages and benefits of the acquisition on IAS's offerings and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond IAS's control. The forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and IAS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)