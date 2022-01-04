IFS retains status as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it has retained its position in the Leaders category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment. The company attributes its continued success to its industry expertise and focus on delivering value across the entire service life cycle, with an end-to-end offering including service parts, reverse logistics, repairs, warranty and asset management.

The report assesses to what extent FSM vendors' capabilities and strategies are helping businesses shape service experiences past a one-time success and enable the delivery of a repeatable and consistently engaged experience. To do this, field service teams are dependent on augmented reality (AR) / mixed reality, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform their service effort. It enables them to go beyond being in the right place, at the right time, with the right part and the right skills to offering predictive, proactive, remote service and a personalized experience.

IFS has over the years established an extraordinary track record of customer partnership; its single most important goal has been to enable customers to shorten the time to value. It is IFS's combined strategy of customer centricity and industry-focused product investment that has enabled joint innovation that benefits the entire IFS service offering, something that is also reflected in the company's acquisition strategy.

"Field operations have become the linchpin in customer experience and, therefore, loyalty," said Marne Martin, President of Service Management at IFS. "For many companies across all areas of manufacturing - whether discrete, process, high-tech, or CPG - delivering service excellence means creating a strong differentiator that will impact margins. This means taking a broader view of the impact digital investment in service can have on the business. We know companies of all sizes feel the pressure of the digital transformation imperative, but siloed investments are not closing the data gap and are limiting how decisions that directly impact the service experience are made. Data needs to be accessible and actionable." She concluded: "The way in which IFS delivers innovation is based on creating a more connected enterprise, so that data flows, and companies can future-proof their field service operations and deliver the high-quality service experiences that really matter in their Moment of Service™."

IFS sees that field service has taken on a new role within many businesses because of the global pandemic. Digital transformation in the field historically revolved around a better route or schedule to close more work orders in a given day. In today's environment, service leaders and IT buyers need to look to digital transformation for field service operations to deliver predictive, proactive, and remote resolution.

Download the full report here: https://www.ifs.com/insights/idc-fsm-2021

