MICHAEL DAVID WINERY ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN WINEMAKING SENIOR LEADERSHIP

LODI, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery has implemented senior leadership changes for the winemaking team effective January 1, 2022 to position the winery for continued success and future growth. At the end of 2021, Adam Mettler, Director of Wine Operations, stepped back from day-to-day operations after 18 years of service and will remain on as an advisory consultant aiding in the transition and next phase of growth within Michael David winemaking. As a result, Michael David Winery has announced four internal promotions, effective immediately.

Jeff Farthing has been appointed to Director of Winemaking. In this role, Jeff will oversee all winemaking and wine programs at Michael David Winery. Jeff joined Michael David Winery in 2009 as Winemaker, creating several 90+ point wines and has played an integral role in refining the Michael David winemaking style.

Derek DeVries has been named Director of Grower Relations, supervising an enhanced capacity of grape procurement and fruit evaluation for the winery. In Derek's 14 years as Winemaker at Michael David Winery, he has contributed several highly accoladed wines and has been essential in the growth, production, and consistent quality of some of our most recognizable brands.

Scott Ferry has been promoted to Director of Winery Operations, overseeing all production operations including capacity planning and harvest logistics. Scott has shown great success at leadership as Winery Operations Manager during his 13 years at Michael David and has been instrumental in the winery's continued growth and operational efficiencies.

Sean Goehring has been named Winemaker, promoted from Assistant Winemaker, working under Jeff Farthing's direction. Sean joined Michael David in 2011, and has managed the lab, enology department and cellar during his tenure at the winery.

"We are grateful for the mark Adam made on Michael David Winery and are thrilled to continue our partnership going forward," said Michael Phillips. "With these new changes, I am confident that our veteran winemaking team will be very successful in their new roles and look forward to the future of the winery."

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERY

Michael David Winery, producers of brands such as Freakshow, Petite Petit and Earthquake, is owned by brothers Michael and David Phillips who together have built their Lodi business into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers produced their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating more than 37 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 900 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @MichaelDavidWinery.

