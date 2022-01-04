Quoter celebrates 1,000 partner milestone with new brand

Transformative logo, brand identity revealed as Quoter embarks upon its next stage of growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quoter Software Inc., a cloud-based sales quoting platform for technology service providers, is excited to announce it has launched a new brand identity. More than $18B USD in quotes have been sent using Quoter since 2019, and the company now has over 1,000 partners in 26 countries.

Quoter's fresh new look provides a visually distinct aesthetic that reflects the values of the company and its partners: instrumental, uncomplicated, supportive, and approachable.

Along with the new brand identity, Quoter has made significant functionality improvements including:

New quote builder interface

Draft quotes

Bundles

Optionals

Quote sections

Etilize, Syncro, and Distributor integrations

ConnectBooster integration

New tax engine with county taxation (beta)

Avalara integration (coming soon)

The Quoter team has doubled in size in the past year and continues to grow rapidly. The team of 25 deeply understands the needs of modern IT service providers and is building quoting software that enables businesses to be more productive.

"As firm believers in product-led growth, we've continued to invest heavily in our platform with the majority of our budget going toward engineering. With the feedback from over 1,000 partners, we've shipped a number of key features to help technology service providers eliminate bottlenecks and empower their sales teams to generate revenue." - Mike Walsh, Quoter CEO

The new brand assets include a logo, colour palette, typography, iconography and textures that support their newly defined brand attributes along with their company mission and vision.

Mission: Help the world's most productive sales teams eliminate bottlenecks while improving the buying experience for customers.

Vision: To be the most indispensable sales platform for technology service providers to drive profitable growth.

Quoter Software Inc. is a B2B software company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) product optimizes the sale process for technology service providers, including managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications companies, value-added resellers (VARs), and tech-enabled medical businesses. Co-founded in 2018 by Mike Walsh and Mike Polga, Quoter created its quoting software to help technology companies streamline their quote-to-cash process, eliminate mistakes, and improve the customer buying experience.

Visit www.quoter.com to explore the new design and the brand.

