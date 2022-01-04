SS&C Announces Strategic Deal with O'Shares ETFs

WINDSOR, Conn. and DENVER, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business and assets related to O'Shares ETFs. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

"SS&C ALPS Advisors believes in innovation, and our strategic relationship with O'Shares will support our mission to deliver diverse investment opportunities," said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "We share many of the same quality and thematic investment principles and are excited about our opportunities our new relationship presents."

The strategic transaction with O'Shares ETFs will expand offerings of SS&C ALPS Advisors, SS&C's wholly owned asset manager. Under SS&C's ownership, O'Shares ETFs will continue to focus on wealth preservation, income and capital appreciation, leveraging SS&C ALPS Advisors' broad distribution capabilities.

O'Shares Investment Advisers will provide SS&C ALPS Advisors with continued use of the current ETF indexes under license agreements and provide ongoing marketing support of the ETFs.

"This is a strategic move for O'Shares. The transaction with SS&C ALPS provides important scale and enhanced distribution," said Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Shares. "We will continue to work with SS&C ALPS leadership and sales teams to support the growth of the funds in all markets across the country. The ETFs will continue tracking the proprietary indexes we developed, focusing on quality and preservation of capital."

The transaction requires the approval of the Boards of Trustees of OSI ETF Trust and ALPS ETF Trust and of the O'Shares funds' shareholders at a shareholders' meeting to be announced.

*Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount that you invest.

This communication is not a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, O'Shares and ALPS will file with the SEC and furnish to shareholders of the O'Shares ETFs a proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents. Shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available because it will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. ("SS&C ALPS Advisors") is a SEC registered investment adviser located in Denver, Colorado. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. SS&C ALPS Advisors may only transact business in those states in which it is registered, or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, "achieve", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "current", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "indicate", "intend", "intention", "likely", "maintain", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "position", "potential", "predict", "project", "remain", "seek", "sustain", "target", "trend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual future results or occurrences could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market developments; legal and regulatory developments; and other additional risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and SS&C ALPS Advisors and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Distributors, Inc. are affiliated.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $18.2 billion under management as of September 30, 2021, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About O'Shares

O'Shares provides exchange-traded funds (ETFs), seeking to provide cost-efficient investment strategies focused on Quality and Thematic investment principles. Each O'Shares ETF reflects our rules-based investment philosophy.

APS001857 1/4/2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C