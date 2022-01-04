Treasure Data Announces Support for AWS for Automotive Initiative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data , the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced support for AWS for Automotive , an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) initiative to accelerate the automotive industry's digital transformation through a comprehensive set of purpose-built cloud capabilities, unmatched experiences, and the broadest partner and developer community. Treasure Data is the only CDP selected for the program launch, reflecting its established, accelerated market leadership as the CDP of choice for automotive industry clients.

Buying a car is no longer just about the car; it's about the entire experience. As a result, it is critical to execute a great experience not just during the sale, but after as well. That experience is very much digital, but it's also often in-person. It involves many players that must work together, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers and partners. Automakers wanting to stay ahead of the competition are prioritizing data initiatives — stitching data together, connecting all the dots, and keeping their consumers' personal information secure.

"The pandemic dramatically accelerated the auto industry's embrace of digital transformation," says Charlie Martin, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Treasure Data. "Together with AWS, we deliver outsized digital marketing business outcomes to our clients through transformational use cases we uniquely and quickly enable. This is only possible because of Treasure Data's leading enterprise CDP that's built on AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. "

Treasure Data is an enterprise CDP market leader in the automotive space with customers such as Subaru and Maruti Suzuki , among others. Treasure Data's CDP easily connects automakers' digital ecosystems by drawing on all customer data, in any format, to create a personalized journey for each consumer. Automakers can segment, personalize, trigger desired actions, and ensure governance and security for all their customer data throughout the buying lifecycle.

AWS for Automotive is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for automotive customers. The initiative makes it easier for automotive customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the automotive ecosystem.

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams, and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

