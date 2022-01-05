AcuityAds to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (NASDAQ: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a technology leader that provides targeted digital media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across digital advertising channels, today announced that Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11th from 12:30pm – 1:10pm EST.

The 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held January 10th – 14th, will provide institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services.

To register for the conference, contact your representative at Needham & Company.

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

