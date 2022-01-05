Alkermes to Take Part in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will provide a corporate overview and update at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. EST (4:15 p.m. GMT), followed by a question and answer session. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:

Alex Braun

Investor Relations

+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkermes plc