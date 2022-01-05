Coway Unveils New Smart Home Solutions at CES 2022

Coway introduces its Smart Care Air Mattress and Smart Sleep Solution, combining its latest Sleep and Air Care innovation, for the first time with an interactive experience exclusively at the booth

Exhibit also features new "Noble Collection," highlighting Coway's impressive product design

CES 2022 Coway Brand Site People worldwide can experience the exhibition virtually on the

U.S. available Cowaymega lineups are also on display at the event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company" from Korea, unveiled its latest environmental home appliance innovations, driven by years of proprietary R&D, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Aligning with the theme "We innovate for your better life," Coway's exhibition highlights the company's latest innovations in mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets.

To engage with more people worldwide, Coway is featuring exhibited products, services, zones, and more on the CES 2022 Coway Brand Site. Here, guests can enjoy the event through exciting content, including a booth unveil and fun sketch videos.

"Globally, we are all spending more time in our homes than ever. This has only reinvigorated our dedication to making every consumers' home a healthy sanctuary of relaxation and wellness," said Kevin Shim, the Head of Marketing at Coway USA. "We believe our latest sleep, water and air care products do just that at the pinnacle of design and self-care."

The Smart Sleep Solution for Better Sleep

Coway Smart Care Air Mattress

This new category launches as the world continues to look for ways to better their mental health. According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute , sleep plays a critical role in people's emotional and physical health, and ongoing sleep deficiency is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke. Given sleep's vital role in one's health and wellbeing, Coway is introducing its innovative new product, the "Smart Care Air Mattress," for the first time along with an interactive experience at the Smart Sleep Solution Zone.

The adjustable Smart Care Air Mattress uses Coway's proprietary, patented technology for a better night's sleep. After detecting the user's body pressure and sleeping position, the mattress adjusts itself to one of nine firmness levels through Air Cells. These next-generation air pockets control their own air pressure to adjust the firmness of the mattress. As a result, the mattress constantly feels new with this durable new technology that replaces traditional mattress springs. At the Zone, visitors can experience Coway's Smart Sleep Solution, which is connected with Air Care products to produce the optimal humidity for a quality sleep.

At the booth, visitors can experience how the Smart Care Air Mattress adjusts the room for bedtime as soon as they lay on it. The IoT solution turns the lights off, and the mattress automatically adjusts to the optimal firmness depending on individual body pressure. Then, the humidifier and air purifier automatically provide the ideal air quality and humidity for sound sleep. When the Smart Sleep Solution's sensors detect the visitor rising from the bed, the lights are turned on, the mattress is put in Relax Wake-Up mode, and the humidifier and air purifier are automatically turned off.

The Coway Noble Collection

Coway Noble Collection

At the Noble Zone, Coway is displaying its premium design appliance lineup, the Coway Noble Collection, which demonstrates its continued dedication to smart design.

The Noble Collection epitomizes the three key elements of premium home appliance design that Coway abides by: a design that blends into the space, optimized performance, and state-of-the-art user experience. Through the simplicity of focusing on the product's original functions, these designs harmonize with their surroundings to compliment any home's aesthetic.

Each with a unique design and outstanding features, the Coway Noble water purifier series, and Noble induction cooktop are displayed in the kitchen space. The sleek and compact air purifier and humidifier are also shown off in Noble Zone living space.

Artistic Design Air Purifiers for Home Decor

Coway Airmega

The Coway AP-1019C ( Airmega 150 in the U.S.) air purifier adds trendy colors and graphic art to the booth. The AP-1019C (U.S.: Airmega 150) is an air purifier developed for easy filter changes with its seamless cartridge design, batch separation and convenient design for hang drying the pre-filter after washing. It also lets users invite new colorways and designs into their home with the sophisticated white, green, pink, and navy options, plus two botanical art editions inspired by nature's beauty and ability to heighten relaxation.

The air purifier AP-1019C (U.S.: Airmega 150) is now available in the United States as well as Europe, Japan, China and Thailand. The botanical art edition will soon be released in the U.S. in Q3 of 2022.

The Cowaymega Line in North America

In the Airmega Zone, Coway exhibits its extensive line of Airmega and Icon products currently available in the United States.

The newest air purifier product to be displayed at the show and available in the U.S. is the Icon air series. The Airmega Icon and IconS are the first smart air purifiers to also feature a wireless charging station. Covering up to 700 square feet (roughly the size of a one-bedroom apartment), the multifunctional, modern design makes it the perfect space-saving, tableside alternative. The Icon uses a power 3-stage filtration process to efficiently filter harmful sources in the air, capturing 99.999% of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns–smaller than most allergens, bacteria, mold and viruses.

The Icon series also features water and stain repellent fabric in its design, making it durable for dual-use as a charging station, as well as an air purifier. It will be available for purchase in the U.S. in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

For more on the Coway booth at CES, please visit CES 2022 Coway Brand Site . Otherwise, visitors can find Coway at the Venetian Expo at Booth #52509.

For more information on Coway's currently available U.S. products, please visit www.cowaymega.com .

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com .

