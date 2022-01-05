Direct Marketing Solutions Announces Acquisition to Expand Operations Coast-to-Coast

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS), a world-class, integrated direct marketing company and one of the largest marketing mailers on the West Coast, today announced the acquisition of Mailing Services of Pittsburgh's (MSP) Freedom, Pennsylvania plant assets, expanding the company's reach to the Eastern part of the United States.

"This is a transformative time for our team but more importantly our clients, who will benefit firsthand from the dynamic coast-to-coast reach that will enable us to deliver agile marketing campaigns to prospects days faster," said Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of DMS. "DMS could not be happier to welcome our new team members and be part of the Southwestern Pennsylvania community."

Through the deal, DMS will acquire MSP's facility and assets in Freedom, Pennsylvania, which will now operate under the name DMS East. The new plant will significantly expand capacity in printing (offset and digital), envelope manufacturing, lettershop and postal logistics.

Steve Sherman, DMS President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "This is a game-changer for the industry, and to my knowledge, we are now the only bi-coastal direct marketing company in the country. DMS East will enable us to provide exceptional efficiencies with unprecedented in-home speeds. We strived to extend our geographical reach, and this expansion strategically positions our team to deliver superior services to customers across the United States."

With 40 years of elite direct marketing services that bridge the gap between tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge digital technology, DMS has become an industry leader and proven partner to clients across the nation. The company leverages world-class strategic, data/analytics and creative insights to execute high-performing integrated direct mail and digital direct solutions to customers in the fintech, retail banking, healthcare insurance, non-profit, property and casualty insurance, retail, telecommunications and software industries.

About Direct Marketing Solutions

Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS) is a national, vertically integrated, multichannel direct marketing company. With an understanding that successful direct marketing campaigns are built upon a strategic foundation and expertise in testing and honing campaigns, DMS achieves maximum results for clients spanning industries. Over the last 40 years, the company has worked with Fortune 500 companies on acquisition, cross-sell and retention campaigns that are measured in industry-specific response and conversion metrics. For more information visit: www.teamdms.com.

