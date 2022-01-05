Eagle Creek - Looking Inside a 46-Year-Old Startup

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Creek has been a legendary brand since its founding in 1975, but unlike so many well-established companies, it is re-evolving. Growing. Finding its true purpose in a world where many companies are looking for profits. When Travis Campbell purchased Eagle Creek from VF Corporation in September, he did it for several reasons, including his awe of the outpouring of love for the brand. As a leader at VF Corporation, he had been involved with the brand, and when the opportunity to buy Eagle Creek presented itself, he jumped. Smaller brands can get lost in a large portfolio and Campbell wanted to give Eagle Creek the voice it deserves, strengthening and reigniting the emotional connection people have for the brand.

"What an amazing opportunity," said Campbell. "We've got a brand that means so much to so many, is known for incredibly high-quality products, and we have an opportunity to build a company from scratch around that love. We can put some of the toothpaste back in the tube, rethink some of the decisions that have been made in the past around discounting and distribution, and product assortment, and move forward in a way that is authentic to the brand and our customers. We want to invest in growth for the right reasons: to create opportunities for our people, to be able to scale our impact, to create funds for sustainability work and conservation efforts. I know that you can be a great business by all the traditional financial metrics and also do good in the world." Campbell continued, "I've deployed other people's capital over 30 years, and I think an independent Eagle Creek can do things large corporations simply can't because the demands of our capital structure are so different. We want to be an incubator for ideas seen and heard over the years, create new ways to help travelers and the world. I truly believe travel can change lives on so many levels, because travel is so much more than going to a place, it's the journey, the people you meet, and what's learned along the way."

Back in 1975, Eagle Creek started as a rugged travel bag and backpacking company that gave outdoor hippies the high functionality they needed in rugged outdoor adventure packs while adding just enough refinement to be accepted in places dirtbag climbers might not always be welcome. Along the way, they built a double legacy of quality gear that empowers travelers and as a company that cares. A new beginning for Eagle Creek offers a chance to cultivate all the best parts of the brand, it's heritage and purpose, with the intention of creating a company with proven value and unlimited potential, and just the right amount of grit.

Eagle Creek travel gear has been making it easier to experience the world since 1975, and now more than ever, Eagle Creek stands to serve all travelers. Our heritage informs our future as we enable every generation to explore, take hold of their choices and discover who they can really be. Energizing a community of global travelers is our goal, making that happen is our passion. Eaglecreek.com

