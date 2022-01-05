eSpark Receives $25M from Quad Partners to Grow Student-Centric Learning Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSpark, whose individualized reading and math program is used in one out of every four U.S. elementary schools, has raised $25 million from Quad Partners, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on education.

eSpark Learning

eSpark's highly engaging curriculum captures the attention of students and leads them through a standards-aligned personalized learning journey. Eden, a fourth grade student from Michigan, said, "I like [eSpark] because you can watch videos then try it yourself! You also get to play fun games about what you are learning!"

With lessons built by a team of former teachers, eSpark leverages instructional research and real-time data to help students in kindergarten through fifth grade learn at their own level and have fun while doing so.

"eSpark has achieved something rare among education companies," said Connor O'Keefe, Principal of Quad Partners. "They've managed to build a product that students and teachers adore while repeatedly demonstrating significant learning gains to school districts."

Proven to help students grow as much as 57% faster than their peers, teachers use the company's standard-based lessons to target and close learning gaps. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these gaps in elementary schools, increasing the need for digital solutions that can meet students where they are and adapt to their evolving needs.

"eSpark is always striving to best serve our students and teachers," said David Vinca, Founder and CEO of eSpark. "With the support of Quad Partners and their depth of experience helping education companies achieve transformative impact, we are looking forward to growing our team and bringing student-centric learning to more schools across the country."

About eSpark

eSpark is a leading provider of personalized learning software that helps students love learning and get on track to succeed in school and in life. Founded in 2010, the standards-based reading and math curriculum is used by millions of elementary students in schools across all 50 states.

Web: www.eSpark.com

Careers: https://espark.com/careers

About Quad Partners

Since its founding in 2000, Quad Partners has invested exclusively in the education and corporate training industries and is one of the most active and experienced investors in the space. Quad has invested in over 40 education companies, made over 60 add-on acquisitions and built an extensive network within the industry. Quad aims to create long-term equity value by enhancing the quality metrics and mission of its businesses. They are passionate about what they do as investors and partners. Quad has managed over $1 billion and currently is investing out of its sixth fund, a $388 million vehicle.

Web: www.quadpartners.com

