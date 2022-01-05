Lasso Loop Debuts Product Design, Announces Working Prototype of Domestic Recycling Appliance, and Launches Pre-Sales Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lasso Loop, the company dedicated to facilitating the planet's vital circular economy, debuted the design of its Lasso domestic recycling appliance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and announced details of its working prototype. Created to offer 100% recycling and prevent materials from ever reaching the landfill or oceans, Lasso will provide consumers with simple, convenient and incentivized recycling. The company also launched a limited number of pre-sales to Consumer Electronics Show attendees, with U.S. pre-sales scheduled to open to the public February 1.

"The current curbside recycling system is broken and inefficient, recycling only 9% of goods and requiring relentless mining, extraction and processing of virgin material which perpetuates pollution on our planet," said Aldous Hicks, Lasso Loop co-founder. "Lasso empowers everyone to actually recycle. Our goal is to ultimately accelerate the adoption of a more vital, circular economy."

Of the 8.3 billion metric tons of all global plastics ever produced, 6.3 billion metric tons have become plastic waste. Only 9% of the world's waste has been recycled and only 2% of materials are currently closed-loop recycled.* The vast majority of the world's plastic waste accumulates in landfills or into the environment, including in oceans. In the U.S., it has been estimated that remaining landfill capacity will shrink to just 17 years in 2022.**

Lasso's appliance processes seven of the most commonly used plastics, glass and metals. From loading to storage, in minutes the recycling process cleans and removes contaminants like food, grease, dirt, and sticky labels, while keeping the materials separate – guaranteeing manufacturers with pure, valuable recycled material as inputs for remanufacture.

Over two years, Lasso's engineering and development team built the working prototype and worked with designers to develop the product's contemporary design for retail. With clean lines and a modern aesthetic, the appliance suits kitchen, pantry or other household locations, using standard appliance water and power connections, and will be available in six colorways including carbon fiber, matte black, stainless steel, white, dark green and dark blue. The working prototype was completed in December 2021 and shipped from Australia to the San Francisco Bay Area for display and demonstration starting this spring.

"We see conscious consumers and businesses working in every way possible to slow the effects of climate change," continued Hicks. "We are deeply proud to be creating a product and service that is a solution to change the future of recycling and lessen human impact on the planet."

A limited number of Lasso pre-sales will be offered at an introductory rate of $3,500 USD, $1,500 off the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $5,000. Consumers who purchase a Lasso as part of the pre-sales program will also receive the opportunity to apply for the beta pilot program in 2023.

Lasso's final product is anticipated to be available in the western United States in 2024, with a pilot program planned in 2023. Learn more about Lasso pre-sales pricing and reservations at www.lassoloop.com/loopmein.

ABOUT LASSO LOOP

Lasso Loop facilitates the planet's vital circular economy. The company is dedicated to a complete recycling solution that guarantees the consistency and purity required to ensure materials can be remanufactured in a closed-loop recycling system to prevent materials from ever reaching the landfill, rivers or oceans. Lasso is the world's first domestic recycling appliance. From loading to storage, Lasso processes seven of the most common plastics, glass and metal materials used in the home, all while using less water and electricity than a standard dishwasher. Learn more at www.lassoloop.com .

