USA Truck Selects Nikola & Thompson Truck Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Truck Inc. (Nasdaq: USAK) has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an initial purchase of 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) sales and service dealer network. Nikola is a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV), and energy infrastructure solutions.

The LOI between USA Truck Inc. and Thompson Truck Centers is a "fleet-as-a-service" model where Thompson will provide sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2022. The agreement also includes the option to purchase an additional 90 Nikola zero-emission trucks over the next two years.

USA Truck Inc. is a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas. With more than 2,000 driving team members, USA Truck Inc. is regarded as one of the nation's largest over-the-road truckload carriers and brokers, providing capacity solutions to a broad customer base throughout North America. USAT Capacity Solutions brand is recognized as a top carrier and broker by the Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) and Transport Topics.

"USAT Capacity Solutions has become a leader in our industry by partnering with technology companies that bring innovative solutions to our customers and drivers while improving the lives of everyone who connects with our company. The partnership with Nikola and Thompson advances our critically important ESG initiatives and further demonstrates our commitment to sustainability now and in the future," states James Reed, President and CEO of USA Truck Inc.

"USA Truck's first battery-electric truck order is a testament to their dedication of adding zero-emission vehicles to their fleet by partnering with Nikola and Thompson," states Mark McDonell, COO at Thompson. "We are excited to collaborate with USA Truck as they initiate their adoption of a sustainable transportation fleet."

"We are excited to partner with USA Truck and our dealer, Thompson, in delivering a comprehensive heavy-duty truck solution using zero-emissions electric drive battery-powered technology," says Nikola President, Energy & Commercial, Pablo Koziner. "USA Truck is committed to advancing a more sustainable and efficient approach to transportation, and we are excited to integrate our Nikola Tre BEVs in their operations with market-leading support by Thompson."

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Thompson Truck Centers, a subsidiary of Thompson Machinery, traces its roots back to 1944 when the Thompson family operated a GMC Truck Dealership. The company had gained a reputation for providing excellent service in support of sales, which allowed Thompson to expand its operations and become a leading construction equipment dealer. Today, Thompson Truck Centers continues to service and repair all makes and models of medium and heavy-duty trucks. As technology evolves, Thompson is leading the way to help its customers achieve a zero-emission future. For more information, please visit www.ThompsonTC.com.

