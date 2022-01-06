SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced Rebecca Pearce has been named chief people officer, effective immediately. Pearce will lead all of Autodesk's human resources functions including strategy, learning and organizational development, talent acquisition, diversity and belonging, employee relations and company culture. In addition, Pearce will be responsible for overseeing Autodesk's corporate real estate, travel, safety, and security efforts.

Autodesk Names Rebecca Pearce Chief People Officer

Pearce brings more than 20 years of human resources experience and is a proven leader with a global-first mindset, having worked in technology leadership roles in Asia, Europe and North America.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Rebecca to Autodesk's high-performing, dynamic leadership team," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "She's been an integral part of our leadership team in a year where we made a lot of progress and tackled a lot of change. I'm certain she will continue to play a critical role in driving better business outcomes by empowering our people to achieve the new possible."

"I'm excited to continue my journey at Autodesk and lead the ever-evolving people and places functions," said Rebecca Pearce, chief people officer at Autodesk. "From managing through pandemic-related changes to transforming the employee experience in a tough job market, I'm thrilled to continue to build a community of inspired, diverse talent who have everything they need to thrive and realize their potential."

Pearce holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management from Lancaster University and a Master's in Strategic Human Resources Management from the Manchester Metropolitan University. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

