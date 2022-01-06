People.ai Appoints Sales and Marketing Digital Transformation Visionary Mariana Prado Cogan as Chief Marketing Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the premiere Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) platform, today announced that Mariana Prado Cogan has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Most recently Senior Vice President of Digital Experience and Engagement at PTC, Cogan pioneered the application of People.ai's technology to build the revenue engine of the future, leading PTC to win Forrester's Program of the Year for her "RO&I Engine."

"The opportunity to join People.ai as Chief Marketing Officer was irresistible," Cogan said. "People.ai is the clear leader in the emerging Revenue Operations and Intelligence category. It has proven it gives enterprise companies the power to improve sales productivity, shorten sales ramp-up time, accelerate sales cycles and improve pipeline generation abilities by truly understanding the sales activity data and ideal buyer journey. From its unique data-first approach to its culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, I am thrilled to join People.ai's next phase of hypergrowth."

Forrester defines Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) solutions as "technologies that leverage buyer signals and interactions to produce insights that allow go-to-market functions to continuously improve execution performance and optimize the revenue engine across multiple areas: engagement and productivity, revenue cadence and forecasting, and the overall optimization of the revenue engine itself."1 Cogan will help scale People.ai's go-to-market efforts to meet growing demand for the company's RO&I solutions, including its unique, AI-driven SmartData platform that surfaces insights that help increase the revenue generated by every sales representative, every year.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mariana to People.ai's executive leadership team as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "She is a visionary business and marketing leader with a well-earned reputation for executing bold programs that drive growth and maximize customer value. Her work implementing Revenue Operations and Intelligence solutions at PTC — the company that invented the original MEDDIC sales methodology — is a model for every company looking to improve sales productivity, accelerate pipeline generation, and modernize and optimize their sales and marketing in a scalable, data-driven way."

Prior to PTC, Mexico-born Cogan held various roles of increasing responsibility in the software industry, and she is an advocate for diversity, inclusion and uplifting minorities in the tech space. She believes deeply that diverse companies are more innovative and outperform less diverse ones.

In early 2022, Cogan will kick off a multi-city tour to connect directly with customers and collaborate to unlock their revenue engine transformation journey.

Cogan earned a master of business administration (MBA) from Babson College and a bachelor's degree from Jochi University in Tokyo, Japan.

Cogan's appointment comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2021 for People.ai, which:

Achieved 250% customer growth

Acquired Hero Research, and relaunched Hero.app as PeopleGlass™

Announced $100 million in Series D funding to accelerate investments in the company's SmartData platform and its expansion into new industry segments and geographies

About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing ROI. Companies such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.

