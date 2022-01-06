Range Resources Corporation, a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer, is the well-site operator

Rising Phoenix Royalties Acquires Another Range Resources Marcellus Basin Mineral Acquisition Range Resources Corporation, a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer, is the well-site operator

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals another natural gas royalty acquisition spanning 98 net royalty acres in the Marcellus Shale, Washington County, PA. Range Resources Corporation, (NYSE:RRC), a leading US independent natural gas and NGL producer, is the well-site operator.

Rising Phoenix Royalties Acquires Another Range Resources Marcellus Basin Mineral Acquisition

"Our clients chose to divest out of their oil and gas royalties due to its volatile nature, increasing regulations, and possible future unfavorable capital gains tax legislation," noted Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder. "It made sense for their estate planning to sell and reinvest the proceeds into a more financially stable asset."

For over 25 years RRC has operated in Pennsylvania covering nearly a million net mineral acres, the majority of which comprises stacked pay potential for the Upper Devonian, Utica, and Marcellus shale formations. In addition, with its decade-long commitment to a large-scale water recycling program, RRC became the industry's first company to reuse nearly 100% of its Pennsylvania produced water.

At RPR, the mineral sale evaluation process includes an in-depth reservoir analysis completed by a reputable third party geological engineering firm with expertise in all US Basins.

"We share this data so mineral owners can make an educated decision on what their assets are worth," said Graham. "It's our goal to demystify the process and guide owners step-by-step through our evaluation and acquisition process."

Common situations why RPR clients choose to divest some or all of their royalty assets include estate planning, optimizing tax benefits, funding retirement, immediate financial need, estate liquidation, and investment portfolio diversification.

Rising Phoenix Royalties offers free evaluations of royalty interests. Contact our team at 214-438-4363 or royalties@rising-phoenix.com.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in private assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

Rising Phoenix Royalties

214-438-4363

royalties@rising-phoenix.com



Join RPR on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Zach Sodolak

Marketing

Rising Phoenix Royalties

972-997-5350

zach@rising-phoenix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rising Phoenix Royalties