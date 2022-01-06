SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JUPW, TMX, CCMP, and MIME Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Next Frontier"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Next Frontier stockholders will be entitled to receive convertible stock of JUPW that is convertible into 65,000,000, shares of JUPW common stock. If you own JUPW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jupw

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TMX by Rentokil Initial plc ("Rentokil Initial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TMX shareholders will receive approximately 643.29 million new Rentokil Initial shares (representing approximately 128.66 million American depository shares ("ADSs"), based on a 1:5 ADS to Rentokil Initial share ratio) and approximately $1.3 billion in cash. If you own TMX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tmx

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCMP by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CCMP stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CCMP common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $192.52 based upon Entegris' January 5, 2022 closing price of $132.09. If you own CCMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccmp

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

