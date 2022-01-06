Tint World® expands to third location in Virginia National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens new store in Newport News, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its third location in Newport News, Virginia.

The Tint World™ franchise opens a new store in Newport News, Virginia.

Owned and operated by Ronnie Davis, this brand new store will provide full-service automotive styling services, window tinting and automotive aftermarket accessories to Newport News and the greater Williamsburg/Chesapeake area.

"I can't say enough about the opportunity I've been given to serve automotive enthusiasts in the Newport News area," Davis said. "We're going to make Tint World® Newport News the go-to place for our community's automotive styling needs."

Tint World® Newport News, Virginia is located at 658 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about what the store offers, call (757) 974-0400 or visit: https://www.tintworld.com/locations/va/newport-news-098/.

"Ronnie is an incredible part of our Tint World® team," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He is passionate about expanding the brand's service options in Newport News, and we know he will do an excellent job of providing quality products and service to his clientele. Ronnie is focused on building his business in a way that supports the local community."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

