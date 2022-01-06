Ziebart Announces Unprecedented Annual Growth amid Chip Shortage

TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to extreme demand for vehicle care services, leading automotive protection services provider Ziebart is ending 2021 with record-breaking sales and franchise growth. Company executives attribute the impressive system-wide performance to a variety of factors, including the automotive chip shortage. The shortage has motivated consumers to invest in optimal care and protection for their existing or recently purchased new or used vehicles.

As heightened demand for vehicle protection services continued throughout the year, Ziebart experienced a year-over-year increase of 40% in retail leads. As for overall franchise development, the number of profiles received more than doubled during the second half of 2021. The company signed seven new franchise agreements for future stores – domestic agreements in Fort Myers, FL; Highland, MI and Triadelphia, WV and international agreements in Greece, Iraq, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

In addition, the franchise also opened three new locations this year – Ontario, NY and Irmo, SC as well as the highly anticipated Australian location. These new franchise locations are owned and operated by existing multi-unit operators, as well as new franchise owners. Additional international master franchises were sold in the Netherlands and Greece, with more locations to be opened next year.

"The global chip shortage has created ideal opportunities for the automotive aftermarket services industry," said Thomas E. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart International Corporation. "As the lack of inventory for both new and used vehicles continues, consumers now understand the value of investing in their current vehicles to keep them protected and looking like new. For example, window tint sales have increased 30% over last year in the U.S. with privacy being the primary driver for the service. We expect continued growth in Ziebart's appearance and protection services including detailing, rust protection, window tint, paint protection films, and ceramic coatings."

According to the Auto Care Association, the automotive aftermarket is expected to grow to $477 billion by 2024. With that in mind, Ziebart projects a strong sales performance across its system, as well as continued growth in franchise ownership. To prepare, the company has added to its franchise development, marketing, IT, and operations teams.

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network.

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1200 service centers, in 37 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor, a Top 200 Global Franchise, #1 in its category, and one of 2021's Hottest Franchises. In addition, Ziebart's corporate headquarters was recently named one of the Top Workplaces by Detroit Free Press.

After over 60 years in business, Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

