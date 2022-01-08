Kura Technologies wins Best of CES 2022

CES innovation Award Winner, Kura Technologies, maker of the best performing AR glasses and platform, is setting the industry standard as the best performing AR wearable device

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Kura Gallium Best of CES 2022

MUO Awards: Best of CES 2022

Best Extended Reality Device Award

"Experts believe that Kura Gallium is setting the industry standard as the best performing AR wearable device." --TechTimes

"Extended reality is becoming more and more part of our daily lives, so Kura Technologies' Gallium AR glasses have arrived on the scene at just the right time. Representing style and substance, these alternative reality specs feature a fine array of technologies to enhance our existence, by immersing us in a semi-virtual world.

Imagine the implications of such technology. Surgeons could perform complex operations without looking at a screen, reducing strain on the neck. Students could view lecture slides via the Kura Gallium lens, while simultaneously taking notes, streamlining the learning process.

The quality of the viewed image and the innovative microLED silicon display will undoubtedly place Kura Gallium way ahead of its competition once the product finally reaches mass production. By then, who knows how much more we'll be able to achieve with extended reality leading the charge?"

The CES 2022 Innovation Award went to the advanced Gallium AR glasses developed by Kura Technologies, a San Francisco-based tech firm that focuses on augmented reality products.

Because of this, experts now believe that Kura Gallium is setting the industry standard as the best performing AR wearable device.

According to CES Exhibitor Media Center, Kura Gallium is more advanced compared to the existing AR headsets. It can outperform the current augmented reality glasses when it comes to brightness, resolution, transparency, the field of view, depth of field, as well as form factor.

One of the interesting things about Gallium is that it is the first AR device to have a full-frame field of view of 150 degrees. On the other hand, it can also blend the displayed image to the consumers' surroundings more efficiently, thanks to its 95% transparency feature.

Meanwhile, Kura Technologies' advanced AR gadget also offers some breakthrough techs. These include the following:

Customized MicroLED display-driver ASICs.

Customized pinhole waveguide.

Miniature customized full-color MicroLED display, which is based on customized full-color silicon."

About Kura Technologies

Winner of a 2022 CES Innovation Award as well as Best of CES 2022, Kura Technologies specializes in the development of AR solutions.

