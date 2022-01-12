Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann Promotes Trial Lawyers Jervonne Newsome, Pat Disbennett to Partner

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann has promoted attorneys Jervonne Newsome and Pat Disbennett to the firm's partnership. Both attorneys have been with the Dallas-based firm since 2015.

"Jervonne and Pat are committed to resolving matters in a positive manner for their clients," said Chris Schwegmann, the firm's new managing partner. "Both attorneys are excellent lawyers and detailed, empathetic and fierce advocates for the individuals and companies they represent. We are proud to see their careers thrive and lead into this next phase as partners."

Ms. Newsome represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, executives, and individuals in complex commercial and business litigation, including oil and gas disputes. Her unique legal strategies and storytelling techniques have led to rewarding resolutions for the clients she represents. A top-rated business litigation attorney, her work has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars and Best Lawyers in America. She also leads the firm's diversity initiatives.

Mr. Disbennett is also a top-rated business litigation attorney with a successful record representing clients in an array of commercial litigation disputes, including breach of contract, trade secrets, commercial real estate, and oil and gas. He was a part of the trial team that won a $145 million jury verdict in a high-profile energy sector dispute in 2016, the 12th largest verdict in Texas that year. Mr. Disbennett's work has earned high honors from peers in legal industry listings, such as Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars edition and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm and has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession for the past three years. The firm has received accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine and Texas Lawyer and was twice awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP