Network Health Announces Chief Medical Officer Retirement and Promotion

MENASHA, Wis., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Health, the Wisconsin-based health insurance plan, announces the retirement and promotion of two key executives. Effective January 1, 2022, Gregory Buran, MD will retire as chief medical officer at Network Health and Mushir Hassan, MD will assume leadership of clinical operations as chief medical officer.

During his time at Network Health, Buran's leadership paved the way for Network Health to become a 5-Star Medicare Advantage PPO plan. In addition, Buran remained a strong and steady leader navigating Network Health and its members through a global health pandemic. Prior to joining Network Health, Buran served as vice president and senior medical director of Health Alliance Plan in Detroit, Michigan.

"All of us at Network Health are grateful for Greg's steady leadership, especially during the pandemic. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he will be equally missed for his integrity and quick wit," Network Health President and Chief Executive Officer Coreen Dicus-Johnson said.

Prior to joining Network Health as medical director, Dr. Hassan spent more than two decades in primary care/internal medicine in Brookfield. This expansive background gives him the unique insight to demonstrate a truly wholistic member advocacy approach to his role leading Network Health's clinical teams. "I appreciate our provider-owned culture to engage providers early in the coordination of care for our members," said Hassan.

"I have worked with Mushir for several years and I am confident is his ability to create stability and do the right thing for our members. After many years in primary care and internal medicine, Mushir leads with science and gets the job done," Dicus-Johnson said.

Dr. Hassan uses self-reflection, integrity and transparency for an objective approach to leadership. He has a deep history of community involvement, leading both a hospital and school district through the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Hassan, a Northwestern University–Feinberg School of Medicine graduate, resides in Brookfield with his wife and four daughters.

