Russell Public Communications Marks 20th Anniversary, Renews Its College Scholarship Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Public Communications, an award-winning public relations and public affairs firm based in Tucson, marked its 20th anniversary this week and renewed its pledge to the Sahuaro Cougar Foundation to support college scholarships for graduating Sahuaro High School students. The firm launched the Russell Public Scholarship in 2012 and has since awarded $10,000 to college-bound Cougars. The renewed pledge announced today commits an additional $10,000 for future scholarships.

Company Founder/CEO Matt Russell, a 1985 graduate of Sahuaro High School, noted the importance of giving back and the central role that plays in the firm's purpose.

"When we opened our doors 20 years ago, we promised that we'd only do business with clients who are committed to making an exponential difference in the lives of others, and we hold ourselves to the same standard today," said Russell. "This scholarship will continue to positively impact the lives of young men and women, just as Sahuaro High School made such a profound difference in mine."

In addition to the Sahuaro Cougar Foundation, the firm has also supported the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy, Lugo Charities, GAP Ministries, Arizona Historical Society, U.S. Capitol Page Alumni Association, National Comedy Center, and other regional and national non-profits.

A three-time recipient of the Public Relations Society of America-Southern Arizona Chapter's "Best in Show Impact Award" for PR campaign of the year, Russell Public Communications has represented a wide range of clients from its offices in Tucson and Washington, D.C. Many of those were featured in the firm's "20-in-20" series, published recently on its Facebook and LinkedIn platforms, showcasing 20 of its most memorable campaigns over the last 20 years.

Clients in the series include Roche Tissue Diagnostics, California Association of Naturopathic Physicians, National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees, Carl's Jr., Accelerate Diagnostics, National Traffic Safety Institute, Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation, Quidel Corporation, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Jim Click Automotive Team, Digital Pathology Association, Special Needs Alliance, MC Technologies, Center for Neurosciences, Barrio Brewing Company, Long Realty, Bon Voyage Travel, LifeVantage, Canyon Ranch, and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

For more information, visit www.RussellPublic.com.

Contact: Jason Miko

Russell Public Communications

(520) 232-9840

jmiko@russellpublic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Russell Public Communications