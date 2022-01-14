LEXUS TAKES ON MISSION TO SAVE THE WORLD IN 'MOONFALL' All-New 2022 Lexus NX Appears Alongside Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley and Michael Peña in Epic New Sci-Fi Film From Director Roland Emmerich

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up and brace yourself for the ride of a lifetime. Lexus is taking on yet another exciting role as Lionsgate's official automotive partner on the epic new sci-fi disaster film "Moonfall," from internationally-renowned director Roland Emmerich, in theaters February 4, 2022. In "Moonfall," a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. The all-new 2022 Lexus NX luxury crossover plays a pivotal role in the heroic effort to restore order to the moon's orbit on a mission to save the world.

The Lexus x “Moonfall” marketing campaign debuts with a co-branded 30-second commercial, “Enjoy the Ride,” featuring the NX in high-action footage from the film.

"The all-new NX represents the future of the Lexus brand, ushering in the next level of luxury," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "The NX's bold styling, intuitive technology and connected driving feel make it the perfect partner for an epic adventure."

The Lexus brand is featured prominently throughout the film. The all-new NX is driven by Charlie Plummer's character, Sonny Harper, in a three-minute, high-action scene. The Lexus GX 460 luxury SUV makes an appearance as the government vehicle used to transport Halle Berry's character, Jo Fowler. Additionally, Michael Peña's character, Tom Lopez, is a Lexus dealer, and the film includes a scene at his dealership.

The Lexus x "Moonfall" campaign will be promoted across video, digital and social channels. Media partnerships include The Verge, IMDb, Reddit, Roku and YouTube.

For more information on Lexus x "Moonfall" partnership, visit www.lexus.com/moonfall.

About Moonfall

In "Moonfall," a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award ® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Directed by Roland Emmerich ("Independence Day", "The Day After Tomorrow" and "2012"), and written by Roland Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen, and produced by Harald Kloser, p.g.a. and Roland Emmerich, p.g.a., the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Huayi Brothers International and Huayi Tencent Entertainment International, a Centropolis Entertainment production, in association with Street Entertainment and AGC Studios.

About Lexus

