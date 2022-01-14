Shimadzu Medical Systems USA and Methodist Health System sign IDN agreement

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a leading manufacturer of advanced medical imaging systems and Methodist Health System (Dallas, TX), is supplying mobiles, radiographic, R&F and DR upgrades under a signed IDN contract effective August 12, 2021, for three years with a yearly renewal option.

(PRNewsfoto/Shimadzu Medical Systems USA)

Included in the Texas-based IDN purchasing agreement are the following Methodist hospitals: Charlton Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center, Mansfield Medical Center, Midlothian Medical Center, Richardson Medical Center, Southlake Medical Center, and Southlake Medical Center along with two community outreach clinics: Golden Cross Academic Clinic and Charlton Family Medicine Center.

About Methodist Hospital System

For more than 90 years, Methodist Health System has been striving to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. All throughout North Texas the surround areas, residents have a close-to-home resource for quality health services through Methodist Health System. With world-class medical services, renowned teaching programs, and a strong commitment to the community, we have become a brand that the people of North Texas know they can trust and rely on.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan, and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California, with sales and service offices located throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is in Cleveland, Ohio, and has direct operations in Dallas, Texas and Kenmore, Washington. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call: (800) 228-1429.

To learn more about Shimadzu's advanced X-ray imaging systems and innovative technologies, please register for access to our new virtual Healthcare Center: https://www.shimadzuhealthcaresolutions.com/dollhouse-view/

For more information, contact: Frank Serrao

Marketing Manager

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA