Walker & Dunlop Strengthens Presence in Midwest with Property Sales Hire in Grand Rapids, Michigan

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its footprint into Grand Rapids, Michigan with the addition of Matt Jones, Managing Director. Mr. Jones will join Todd Stofflet, Jason Stevens, and the existing Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS) team based out of Chicago, expanding its multifamily property sales presence throughout the Midwest with an emphasis on Michigan.

Matt Jones

WDIS Executive Vice President, Kris Mikkelsen, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the WDIS platform, which has experienced phenomenal growth and now has a presence in seventeen of the twenty most actively traded markets in the U.S. Geographic expansion will play an important role in the continued growth of our multifamily property sales volumes to achieve $25 billion by 2025, and Matt's addition in Grand Rapids, in combination with the existing W&D team members across the Midwest, further solidifies our competitive presence throughout the region."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Jones was a Senior Vice President of Multifamily Investments at Colliers International, where he was focused on the disposition of multifamily property throughout the Midwest region. Previously, he was the principal and founder of a boutique multifamily brokerage firm, Beacon Realty Group, LLC, that was acquired by Colliers in 2018. Mr. Jones has spent his entire career focused on multifamily investment properties and has established an extensive list of institutional, private, and international clients.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $5.2 billion in property sales volume in the third quarter of 2021 alone, up 373% from the same period in 2020. The firm was also the top capital provider to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and lending over $24 billion for multifamily properties in 2020. Visit our website for information about Available Properties | Investment Sales via Walker & Dunlop's investment sales platform.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

