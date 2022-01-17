Pollard Banknote Congratulates the Texas Lottery on its History-Making $50 Casino Millions Scratch Ticket Game

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Texas Lottery on the exceptional success of its $50 Casino Millions scratch ticket game, which has reached sales of over $143 million since its launch in September 2021. Based on sales through the first 10 weeks, Casino Millions is the highest-selling $50 scratch ticket game in Texas Lottery history!

Offering a top prize of $5 million and over $250 million in total prizes, Casino Millions was an instant hit among Texas Lottery players. The $50 price point continues to be a sales juggernaut for the Texas Lottery and a consistent source of fun and excitement for its players.

The Texas Lottery's first collaboration with Pollard Banknote at the $50 price point was nearly ten years ago with a ticket featuring dazzling Scratch FX®, which gives tickets a high-value, luxurious look. In the years since, demand for the category has grown, leading the Texas Lottery to offer three $50 games to the market at any one time. Casino Millions represents the Lottery's continued development of the ever-popular price point, taking it to the next level with Pollard Banknote's Scratch FXtra™ print innovation, which combines Scratch FX® patterns with a visually striking holographic dollar sign to create an eye-catching ticket that has no equal at retail.

"We are thrilled with the success of the Casino Millions scratch ticket game," said Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. "Our players enjoy high-quality, engaging scratch ticket games with exciting prizes, and Casino Millions delivers on all aspects. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Pollard Banknote to bring Texans exciting games for years to come."

"We are pleased to congratulate the Texas Lottery on the outstanding success of its Casino Millions scratch ticket game," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The Texas Lottery has been an industry leader in launching games at the $50 price point and the significant accomplishment of reaching over $140 million in sales with a single game has reinforced how well the Texas Lottery understands its players. As a proud partner to the Texas Lottery, we look forward to helping it continue to drive sales to support public education throughout the state."

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $34.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $73 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $28.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans' Assistance. Since the first veterans'-themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $172 million for programs supporting Texas veterans. The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

