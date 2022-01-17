RAYUS RADIOLOGY EXPANDS IN UTAH; OPENS NEW DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CENTERS IN RIVERTON AND SPRINGVILLE

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, today announced the expansion of its growing network of high-quality, high-value imaging centers along the Wasatch Front with the opening of two new outpatient-based, advanced diagnostic imaging centers in Riverton, Utah and Springville, Utah.

RAYUS Radiology (PRNewsfoto/RAYUS Radiology)

RAYUS Radiology, the official medical provider to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, the U.S. Speedskating Team and the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Team, is now in nine Utah locations, including, Layton, Pleasant Grove, Salt Lake City, South Jordan, South Ogden and Taylorsville.

The new Riverton center officially opened today and offers physicians and their patients a full-range of diagnostic imaging services that feature a high-field MRI, CT and X-ray, while the new Springville center opening on January 24th, offers high-field MRI, CT and X-ray.

"When patients need medical imaging, we are here to provide answers," says Ted Kyle, senior vice president of strategic growth. "With the rapid growth in population, the new centers expand our network of outpatient imaging centers making access to high-quality, timely exams even more convenient for patients."

RAYUS' ongoing expansion in Utah, as well as the recent opening of multiple new locations in Minnesota and Maine, are the latest efforts in its national growth strategy that accelerated in 2021 following Wellspring Capital Management's 2019 acquisition and subsequent investment in expanding the network and physician and patient services. With these two additions, the RAYUS network of imaging centers increases to 152 across the country.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months.¹ Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

