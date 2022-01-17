The Voice of the Martyrs Calls Christians to Pray for Persecuted Chinese Believers During Winter Olympic Games

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next few weeks the eyes of the world will turn toward Beijing and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Leading up to and during the Games, The Voice of the Martyrs is calling Christians to commit to pray for Chinese Christians suffering persecution at the hands of the oppressive Communist government of the host country.

At PrayForChina2022.com , believers can commit to participate in this worldwide campaign to pray for persecuted Christians in China. They can also receive prayer updates, invite others to pray through social media, add prayer reminders to their calendar and learn more about how the communist Chinese government persecutes Christians within its borders.

According to VOM's 2022 Global Prayer Guide , China is classified as a restricted nation. The "restricted" designation is assigned to countries where government-sanctioned circumstances or anti-Christian laws lead to Christians being harassed, imprisoned, killed or deprived because of their witness. This designation is also used for countries where government policy or practice prevents Christians from obtaining Bibles or other Christian literature.

In recent years China's government has forcibly closed hundreds of churches, arrested or detained hundreds of pastors and church members, and prohibited the online sale of Bibles.

Church leaders are subject to intense pressure to join the state-sanctioned protestant church organization, the government-controlled Three-Self Patriotic Movement, and submit to the control of Communist Party officials.

Todd Nettleton, VOM's spokesperson, said, "The Olympics are always filled with wonderful pageantry and inspiring athletic accomplishments. But let's not forget what the host government doesn't want us to see: imprisoned pastors, destroyed church buildings and a complete lack of religious freedom. I hope every Christian will use each event and every Olympic update as a reminder to pray for our persecuted family members in China."

"Add your name at PrayForChina2022.com to join with Christians around the world who are committed to pray for persecuted Christians in China each day during the Olympic Games," said Nettleton.

The Voice of the Martyrs is a non-profit, interdenominational Christian organization founded in 1967 by Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who was imprisoned for 14 years in Communist Romania for his faith in Christ. VOM is dedicated to serving persecuted Christians worldwide through practical and spiritual assistance and leading other members of the body of Christ into fellowship with them.

