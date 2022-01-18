Betr Remedies, Co-Founded By Ellen Pompeo, Expands Retail Footprint Exclusively Launching in 2,000 Walmart Stores Across The Country

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr Remedies is now one step closer to their goal of increasing medication access in America. Beginning today, Betr Remedies' full line of OTC products are available in 2,000 Walmart stores across the United States, marking the first-time Betr Remedies products are available on store shelves. The socially conscious, over-the-counter medicine brand co-founded by Ellen Pompeo is disrupting a $30-billion-dollar-marketplace to become the OTC brand of the future. Through its impactful buy-one, give-one program, design-forward packaging, and focus on making medication accessible across the country, Betr Remedies is aiming to cut through the noise and enhance the shopping experience for consumers in a cluttered and stagnant category.

"Jen Hoffman, Livio Bisterzo and I co-founded Betr Remedies on the idea that quality healthcare is a right all people deserve access to," says Ellen Pompeo, "With Betr Remedies, we exist to serve everyone, so we're thrilled to collaborate with Walmart and be available to millions of their consumers across the country, giving them the chance to make a difference through their purchasing power."

Manufactured in the USA, Betr Remedies curated, easy-to-shop product line includes over 15 SKUs across pain, allergy, digestive health, and cold and flu categories, plus supplements for immunity and hydration. Every product contains the exact same FDA-authorized ingredients as leading brands, but they don't just make you feel better: Every single Betr Remedies product purchased helps keep medications out of landfills and helps it get into the hands of people who need it most. It's Betr for you, Betr for the environment, and Betr for everyone.

Betr Remedies exists with the mission to create a better way - one that is sustainable, ethical, and improves access to medication with their buy-one, give-one component managed through SIRUM , a national nonprofit that enables healthcare organizations to donate unused medications through select charitable pharmacies in underserved communities across the country.

"As we continue to enhance our over-the-counter offerings, we are thrilled to collaborate with Betr Remedies as their first retail partner and bring Betr Remedies products exclusively to our stores and online, making it more convenient for customers to get the products they need during their weekly shopping trips,' says Maya Bowie, Merchandising Vice President Wellness, Walmart. "Betr Remedies and Walmart are both focused on improving health equity and access in America. Our scale, combined with Betr Remedies brand purpose, will help make a positive impact."



Betr Remedies' full line of products are now available in 2,000 Walmart stores across the country including major cities such as Phoenix, San Diego, Miami, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia as well as on Walmart.com .

Betr Remedies, a socially conscious company that produces high-quality over-the-counter medicine, is on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry and help people feel their best while also helping others. By simplifying the over-the-counter space and offering FDA-approved products that alleviate the most common ailments, Betr Remedies offers everything most consumers need, and nothing they don't. And Betr Remedies's give-back program is at the heart of the brand—for every product sold, a one-month supply of medication is donated for someone in need who can't afford it. For more information, visit www.betrremedies.com , and follow along on Instagram @betrremedies and Twitter @betrremedies .

